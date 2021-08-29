NEWS
NMA, Resident Doctors, others threaten indefinite strike by Sept. 18
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has given the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government 21 days to resolve all the issues contained in the various agreements signed with its affiliate members, including resident doctors currently on strike.
In the 21-day notice, it asked the government to resolve all pending issues with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCAN), and the Medical and Dental Specialist Association in Basic Medical Sciences (MEDSABAMS).
The warning came after the NMA’s National Executive Council meeting in Edo State where it discussed the ongoing strike by resident doctors and the government’s position.
The NMA warned that no doctor should be victimised for participating or not participating in the strike action by NARD, adding that it supports all its affiliates in their efforts to improve healthcare delivery and their welfare.
A statement by the NMA President, Prof Innocent Ujah, said, “In the event that the Federal Government fails to implement the agreements after the expiration of the 21-day notice, NMA shall summon an emergency delegate meeting to review the progress made on the implementation of the agreements.”
Emirs of Kano, Bichi lose aunt Umma Bayero
Hajiya Umma Bayero, an aunt to Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Aminu Ado-Bayero and Nasiru Ado-Bayero, is dead.
The deceased was a younger sister to the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero and mother to the State Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir.
Umma, 88, passed away Friday after an illness and has been buried in line with Islamic injunctions.
Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has condoled with the traditional rulers.
He described the deceased as a gentle individual “who contributed immensely to moulding characters of children in the society”.
The governor recalled her discipline, humility, commitment to humanity, love for people and righteousness towards the Almighty Allah.
Ganduje said Umma did well as a mother, a wife to her husband and a community leader during her lifetime.
He prayed for the forgiveness of her sins and wished family members the fortitude to bear the loss.
Northern youths beg Obasanjo, Babangida, others to save Nigeria
Former top Nigerian leaders have been called upon to rise and save the nation from collapsing by convening a meeting to discuss and proffer workable solutions to the problems facing the nation
A group known as the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), said this on Saturday
The group called on former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida to lead the discussion.
NYLF, an umbrella of 42 Arewa youth groups, also urged the likes of Theophilus Danjuma, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Chief Ernest Shonekan and others to be part of the forum to save the nation from collapsing.
The National Chairman of NYLF, Elliot Afiyo, spoke with newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, shortly after meeting with Obasanjo.
Afiyo noted that banditry, kidnapping, poor economy, corruption, agitation for secession were among the challenges facing the nation.
According to him, it was high time those he called ‘Nigerian fathers’ met and proffered lasting solutions to the Nigerian problems before it will be too late.
The northern youth leader described former President Obasanjo as an advanced citizen, who he said believed in the cooperate existence of the nation.
He recalled that the NYLF in 2015 supported the emergence of the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, saying, however that Buhari had “failed to meet up with the expectations of Nigerians.”
While saying All Progressives Congress (APC) lacks the political will to solve the many challenges confronting Nigeria, Afiyo urged Obasanjo to wade in to the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a view to resolving it.
He described the PDP as the only option to save Nigeria and provide good governance for the masses, saying “it does not matter where the next President comes from.”
“We were part of the groups that brought Buhari in 2015, we thought the Buhari that we know will change things, but we realised that we have made a mistake and we have to correct the mistake. That is why I came personally to see Baba (Obasanjo) and we have discussed, he has to also be involved.
“We want him to do two things – to summon the elders, the Nigerian fathers; they have to meet, discuss and intervene to save the nation,” he stated.
Nigerians to pay more for electricity as DisCos get approval to increase tariff September 1
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to increase their tariff effect from 1st September 2021.
According to a document obtained at the weekend, the NERC has given the energy distributors the leverage to charge a service-based tariff in its letter titled “Tariff Increase Notification”.
In the document titled:”023/EKEDP/GMCLR/0025/2021, dated 25th August 2021, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), officially informed its customers on the decision of upward tariff adjustment effective from 1st September 2021.
The energy distributor informed its customers that “the increase will be reflected on the energy bill for October 2021, which will represent energy consumption for September 2021.
Informing its metered customers on the development, the company said “for metered customers with internal vending arrangements, we urge you to adjust the rates accordingly to reflect the new tariff increase as released by NERC.”
It was gathered that DisCos were given separate independent approvals.
