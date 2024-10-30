NLC, TUC sign minimum wage agreement with Abia govt

Abia State Government (ABSG) and the organized labour in the State have signed the agreement on the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N70,000 and the consequential adjustments.

This is coming two days after the organized labour issued a November 2, 2024 strike notice to the Abia State government.

Speaking during the occasion, the State Governor, Alex Otti said that the government hopes that the gesture would be rewarded by the commitment of workers to higher productivity in the state public service.

Otti, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Caleb Ajagba, said that the Abia State government has been in the forefront of driving for better welfare for the workers .

“We also want to assure that effective this month of October, this new minimum wage begins.

“That is to say that those at the lowest level, that’s Grade Level One Step One will receive a minimum of 70,000 Naira,” Otti stated.

Governor Otti thanked the members of the Organized Labour for the level of maturity they displayed while the entire process lasted and described the outcome of the negotiation as a “win-win” situation.

Responding, the leader of the Organized Labour team and state Chairman of the NLC, Ogbonnaya Okoro said the signing of the agreement marked a landmark in the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Caleb Ajagba, Chief of Staff, Mrs Ngozi Queen Obioma, Abia State Head of Service, signed for the Abia State government, while NLC Chairman, Okoro Ogbonnaya, TUC Chairman, Ikechi Enogwe, among others signed for the Organized Labour.