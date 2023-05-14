NLC to meet Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress said it was looking forward to holding a meeting with the incoming administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, over matters relating to the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol.

It, however, insisted that its position on fuel subsidy had not changed, stressing that the government must endeavour to get Nigeria’s refineries functional before taking out subsidy on petrol.

The NLC Vice President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Adewale Adeyanju, told our correspondent that though the NLC had already made its position known to the incoming administration, it was looking forward to meeting the President-elect after he has been sworn in as President.

“The man (President-elect) has not been sworn in. When he is sworn in, he can then sit down with the NLC to discuss the fuel subsidy issue. The NLC has been making its position known to Nigerians and to even the incoming government.

“The incoming government has been advised properly by all stakeholders about removing the subsidy and I cannot advise them more on this. But let them come in first and we can then sit with them and discuss this matter,” Adeyanju stated.

On what the position of the NLC was, he explained that it had remained that the government should get Nigeria’s refineries running, as this would help ameliorate the cost burden of fully deregulated petrol.