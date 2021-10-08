NLC threatens to picket companies banning workers’ unions

Three former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors have declared intention to contest the 2023 presidential ticket.

The information emerged following Thursday’s 94th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

The three former governors are Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (Gombe) , Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna) and Ibrahim Shema of Katsina.

Makarfi was also a one time acting chairman of the party

In attendance at Thursday’s meetin were ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar; PDP Governors led by the Chairman and Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former and serving governors, ministers as well as federal lawmakers.

The parley adopted the decision of the zoning committee led by Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwaunyi, that the North produce the next National Chairman.

However, the presidential ticket was thrown open to allow any eligible member to compete.

Yemi Akinwonmi, Acting National Chairman, thanked Ugwaunyi and Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri for chairing the Zoning and Convention Planning Committees.

Wali Jibrin, Board of Trustees Chairman, assured that the party leadership will continue to promote unity among members to ensure the PDP returns to power.

A source said after the meeting, the Northern Caucus of NEC met at another location in the nation’s capital.

The stalwarts gathered at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro where some pushed for the zoning of the chairmanship to North-Central.

But the proposal was roundly rejected and made open to all aspirants who wish to vie for an office.

The meeting also discussed the distribution of posts among the 19 Northern states and gave all persons interested till Friday to indicate.

The caucus is likely to micro-zone some positions to certain states after collation of names and interested portfolios.

