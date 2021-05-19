NEWS
NLC Suspends Mass Action In Kaduna
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the warning strike in Kaduna State.
Labour unions had declared a five-day warning strike against the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the mass sack of workers.
The strike had brought Kaduna to a standstill as hospitals, banks, train station, the airport, among others were shut.
The governor had dared the labour leaders, saying their action would not make him change his stance on the sacked workers.
But speaking after an emergency meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday night, the National President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the strike had been suspended.
The federal government had waded into the row between the Kaduna State government and labour unions.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had said that the federal government his Labour and Employment counterpart, Dr Chris Ngige, had intervened to resolve the dispute.
“The federal government is not folding its arms and already the Minister of Labour and Employment has waded in and is in touch with both the government of Kaduna State and also the Labour. In addition, the security apparatus all over the country have also taken pre-emptive measures to ensure that hoodlums don’t take advantage of this situation. In particular, I know that the police have reinforced its patrol between Kaduna and Abuja, so that we do not witness kidnappers taking advantage of the situation.”
“Overall, I think the federal government is quite concerned and is doing its best to see how the two parties can resolve their misunderstandings amicably, with little loss to productivity, little loss to properties. At the end of the day, all the parties have to come back to the drawing table to agree and hammer out concessions and agreements,” Mohammed had told state house correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.
NEWS
Bandits Set Church On Fire In Kaduna
A building housing the Assemblies of God Church in Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been set ablaze by armed bandits.
At least eight persons were killed in the attacks while several houses were torched.
Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, who confirmed the attacks, identified those killed as Samaila Gajere, Bawa Gajere, Bitrus Baba,Umaru Baba, Solomon Samaila, Sambo Kasuwa, Samuila Kasuwa, and Gideon Bitrus.
Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the attack on the place of worship, and directed the State Emergency Management Agency to carry out an urgent assessment of the damage done by the invaders.
Aruwan also said troops of the Nigerian Navy “neutralized three bandits” and arrested two accomplices after repelling an attack on Wakwodna community, near Kasso village, still in Chikun LGA.
According to him, the troops stationed at the Kujama checkpoint foiled the attack at Wakwodna following a tip-off.
He said bandits fled into surrounding bushes on sighting the troops, and abandoned some rustled cattle, which were rounded up and returned to their owners.
“The troops arrested a suspected bandits informant, Kapido Halilu, and a logistics supplier, Umar Maipashi. Food and medical supplies meant for the bandits were confiscated. The suspects were taken into custody for further investigation,” he said.
He said El-Rufai noted the report of the attack on Ungwan Gaida with sadness, and condoled the families of the slain citizens, as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls.
NEWS
National carrier to take off in 2022 – Sirika
Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, has revealed that the new national carrier will commence operation in the first quarter of 2022.
Sirika made this known on Wednesday while speaking to State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.
He said the new national carrier is long overdue and the private sector-run airline will be in operation by early 2022, with possibly cheaper rates.
“The new national carrier is expected to be a viable airline and is potentially poised to cater to millions of travelers in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.
Sirika blamed the Coronavirus pandemic for the postponement of the planned date for the establishment of the national carrier initially set for the end of 2021.
The minister added that the Ministry will return to the council in two weeks to submit a memo with an outline business case for the council’s approval.
NEWS
NECO reschedules 2021 common entrance examinations
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges from May 29 to June 5.
The body announced the change in date in a statement released by Mr Azeez Sani, NECO Head of Information and Public Relations Division in Abuja today Wednesday, May 19.
In the statement, Sani enjoined candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders to take note of the new date for the examination.
He said that registration of candidates would continue until the new date of the examination while advising candidates, parents and guardians to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.
He however did not mention the reason for the change in date.
