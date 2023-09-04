Monday, September 4, 2023
HomeNEWSNLC shuns FG’s meeting on warning strike
NEWS

NLC shuns FG’s meeting on warning strike

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
NLC shuns FG’s meeting on warning strike

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has boycotted the meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, with a view to averting the two-day warning strike already declared by the organised labour.

Our correspondent, who is currently covering the meeting, reports that only the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) by its President, Festus Osifo, showed for the meeting slated for 3pm but started at exactly 5:32pm.

The meeting has currently gone into a closed-door session, with the minister appealing to the journalists to excuse the stakeholders to deliberate on critical issues.

The NLC had on Friday declared that the workers across the country should embark on a two-day warning strike starting from Tuesday, September 5 over current hardship being experienced by Nigerians nationwide.

Lalong at press briefing earlier, explained that he was yet to meet with the labour leaders before today because he was yet to get adequate brief from the relevant departments.

Speaking at the briefing, Lalong specifically appealed to the leadership of both the TUC and the NLC to prevail on all its affiliate unions to shelve their scheduled two-day and planned total shutdown in 21 days time.
Share this:

Previous article
MDCN suspends four doctors from medical practice
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network