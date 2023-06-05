NLC shelves planned strike after Aso Rock meeting

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned strike over the hike in fuel price as a result of subsidy removal.

The union had mobilised for a nationwide strike, asking the Federal Government to revert to the old rate of N197 to prevent the strike.

But government had filed a suit to prevent the strike and the court ordered NLC not to go on strike.

News of the court order broke while government representatives and NLC officials were at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for continued discussions after initial deadlock.

At the end of the meeting, NLC announced that some measures had been put in place and an agreement was reached for the strike not to go on as planned.

The resolution was announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and confirmed by the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, after a nearly six-hour meeting between the Federal Government and the organised labour at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At Monday’s meeting, the parties agreed that “The NLC to suspend notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations.

“The TUC and the NLC to continue ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions.

“The labour centres and the Federal Government to meet on June 19, 2023, to agree on an implementation framework.”