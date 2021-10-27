breaking
NLC, residents block Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway again, commuters stranded
Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress in Ogun State and residents of Sango area. of the state on Wednesday locked down the Sango-Ota section of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway .
The blockage follows the 21 days ultimatum given to the Ogun State government and the Federal government for them to fix the deplorable road.
The NLC had on October 6 stormed the Sango portion of the Lagos-Abeokuta highway, with a threat to shut down the state if nothing was done within 21 days.
The NLC, after the expiration of the ultimatum, mobilised its members to the failed portions of the expressway and blocked the road.
The workers and residents gathered at Sango again for the protest, carrying placards with various inscriptions such as “Enough of bad governance”, “Dapo Abiodun, let us enjoy the dividends of democracy in Ogun”, “Dapo, this suffering is too much”, “Hear our cries, Ogun people are suffering”, “Dapo repair our roads, it is our right,” and others.
The development made the travellers plying the road to be stranded.
Speaking during the protest, the NLC Chairman in the state, Emmanuel Bankole, described the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, as a liar and an enemy of the state, warning him not to visit the state.
Bankole said Fashola visited Ogun some months ago, promising to commence reconstruction works on the collapsed portions of the Sango road.
Bankole said, “21 days ago, we were here. We gave an ultimatum to the government that we are not pleased with the state of the roads; particularly the Minister of Works coming here to promise that palliative works will commence immediately and several weeks after nothing was done. That was why the 21 days ultimatum was given.
“Interestingly, a few days ago, they started some works. We can see some loads of granites by the State Government. But this is not yet what we asked for. The Minister was here and he promised to commence immediate palliative, which is yet to happen.
“As such, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, for coming to lie to the citizens of Ogun State, he is being declared ‘persona non grata’ in Ogun State. We are declaring him an enemy of Ogun State. We don’t want to see him in Ogun State for coming to fool and deceive us that palliative works will commence and nothing was done.
“We saw what is in the ground which is the effort of the State Government. The Federal Government cannot be collecting all the money and be inflicting pain on us. That’s why we are here to make the statement loud and clear that Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Ministry of Works and also the FERMA in Ogun State are being declared persona non grata.
“When we leave this place, we are going to the FERMA’s office in Abeokuta and also Ministry of Works to send message to their headquarter in Abuja that we are not pleased with what they are doing.”
breaking
Aregbesola boycotts Akande’s meeting with Osun APC elders’ caucus
Mninister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola On Tuesday shunned a meeting held at the Ila country home of the ex-Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, to discuss party unity.
The gathering was a meeting of the Osun APC Elders’ Caucus designed to unite party members.
It was gathered that when one of the conveners of the meeting raised the issue Aregbesola’s absence, one of the conveners of the meeting, reportedly explained that the ex-governor was duly invited.
Although the meeting was held behind closed doors, it was learnt that the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, said many party members were aggrieved as a result of the 2018 Osun APC Governorship primary. He appealed to the elder statesman to assist in reconciliatory efforts before the next cycle of elections.
Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Akande, said the elders met regularly to discuss party issues, until the advent of COVID-19 last year.
He said, “the meeting had always existed, but because of COVID-19, the meeting had not been held for a very long time. It is the beginning of elders’ activities to move the party forward in Osun.
“We are doing all our best to resolve every crisis. I can assure you that there will be no crisis within our party before the election. We come from different constituencies in Osun and we are going back to let our people know we have started to be more active than before.”
Asked who would be flagbearer of the party in the next year’s governorship poll in Osun, Akande said, “I don’t know who our candidate may be in the forthcoming guber election, but I can assure you that our candidate will win the election in 2022.”
On the issue of the zoning of the APC 2023 Presidential ticket, he said the South will square up with the North, and “whoever becomes our candidate will win the presidency.”
Those at the meeting include: Senator Iyiola Omisore, ex Osun Deputy Governor, Titi Laoye-Ponle, ex deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, ex- Health Minister, Dr. Isaac Adewole, among others, commenced around 11:15 and ended around 1:30pm.
breaking
Nigerian government lists ex-minister, Diezani’s buildings, jewellery, underwear for sale
The Federal Government has commenced the process for the valuation of property belonging to several politically exposed persons, including the embattled former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.
Diezani property located in highbrow Banana Island Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, include eighteen flats and six penthouses located at Building 3, Block B, Bella Vista, Plot 1, Zone N, Federal Government Layout.
Other listed property include those belonging to the late Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, whose houses in the Wuse 2 and Maitama high-end neighbourhoods of Abuja were seized.
They include No. 14 Adzope Crescent, off Kumasi Crescent; 19 Kumasi Crescent, Wuse 2; and 6 Umme Street, Wuse 2.
Other recovered items listed are; 125 pieces of wedding gowns, thirteen pieces of small gowns, forty-one pieces of waist trainers, seventy-three pieces of hard flower, eleven pieces of suit, eleven pieces of invisible bra, seventy-three pieces of veils, thirty pieces of braziers, two pieces of standing fan, seventeen pieces of magic skits, six packets of blankets, one table blanket and sixty-four pairs of shoes.
The Federal Government had earlier last week commenced the process of screening six hundred and thirteen independent valuers expected to manage the sale of the assets alleged to have been illegally acquired which have been permanently forfeited to it in about twenty-five locations across the country.
The total number of property marked for auction across the country is one thousand six hundred and twenty including cars, houses, phones, laptops, vessels and other valuables.
Lagos has the highest number of property that will be auctioned, including thirty one houses and five hundred and eighty-nine vehicles.
At the expiration of the deadline, two hundred and eighty four firms submitted bids for the valuation of landed property, including residential, commercial, institutional and underdeveloped plots of land slated for disposal.
The Chairman, Inter-ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Forfeited Assets, Mohammed Etsu, said two hundred and twenty nine proposals were received for the valuation of plants, machinery, motor vehicles, furniture and equipment.
Seventy five companies submitted bids for the valuation of water vessels for disposal, while twenty five companies presented bids for the valuation of jewellery, ornaments and clothing materials for disposal.
Etsu, who is also the Solicitor-General of the Federation, stated that the committee would ensure a harmonised and transparent process to safeguard the recovered assets by the relevant agencies.
The solicitor-general disclosed that the sub-committee on valuation and due process had earlier conducted the technical evaluation of the bids received from interested valuers, adding that only clothing materials were available for valuation at the moment.
Etsu noted that pieces of jewellery were still subjects of litigation and therefore were not part of the process for now, reminding the successful valuers of the need to be thorough.
Diezani, who was minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan, has been in the United Kingdom since 2015 and has refused to return to Nigeria ever since.
The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa,stated before the House of Representatives in May that jewellery worth N14billion were seized from Diezani.
breaking
Kidnapped NYSC members, others abducted by bandits in Zamfara regain freedom
The two remaining National Youth Service Corps members, Jennifer Awashima Iorliam and Joseph Zakaa as well as four others abducted by kidnappers in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State a week ago, have regained freedom.
One of the prospective Corps members, Yeye Terlumun Madidi, on Sunday, escaped from the kidnappers’ den for safety into a police station.
It was gathered that the release of the remaining corps members and other travelers was facilitated by the collaborative efforts of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Benue Links management, and the families of victims.
Others who regained their freedom were Sedoo Kondo, an undergraduate of Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, on her way to school, Ruth Sesuur Tsokar, who was visiting a relative in Kebbi and two brothers, Muhammadu Saminu and Safiam Muhammadu who were on their way to Sokoto State, together with the corps members traveling in a Benue Links vehicle, ended up in the kidnappers den.
Messrs Iorliam and Zakaa who had been posted to Kebbi State for the NYSC program were on their way to the orientation camp.
Freedom came their way at about 6pm of Tuesday, 26th October 2021.
However, it was not clear if any ransom was paid for their freedom.
Recall that the bandits had reportedly threatened to kill or marry off one of the kidnapped corps member, Messrs Iorliam, if their demand of N3 million ransom is not met within the shortest possible time.
Latest News
- Aregbesola boycotts Akande’s meeting with Osun APC elders’ caucus
- NLC, residents block Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway again, commuters stranded
- Nigerian government lists ex-minister, Diezani’s buildings, jewellery, underwear for sale
- Kidnapped NYSC members, others abducted by bandits in Zamfara regain freedom
- Nigeria exempts vaccinated travelers from COVID-19 isolation
Trending
-
breaking1 day ago
CBN releases guidelines for eNaira
-
breaking1 day ago
I will become next Nigeria president come May 29, 2023 — Yahaya Bello
-
breaking1 day ago
Months after defecting to APC, Governors Umahi, Matawalle, Ayade still in PDP on the party website
-
NEWS1 day ago
UN issues ‘urgent appeals’ to Nigeria, Kenya, seeking explanation for Nnamdi Kanu’s illegal abduction, detention, others
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Former Ogun First Lady celebrates 96th birthday
-
breaking1 day ago
Bandits attack mosque, kill 18 worshippers in Niger
-
NEWS1 day ago
Edo PDP suspends Obaseki, Shaibu’s loyalists
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PHOTOS: South-west govs visit Tinubu