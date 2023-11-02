Thursday, November 2, 2023
NLC President, Ajaero to seek medical care abroad after injury in Imo protest

Online Editor
By Online Editor

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, is to be flown abroad for medical treatment for the injuries he sustained during a protest in Owerri, Imo State.

NLC Publicity Secretary, Benson Upah confirmed the development to the Nation newspaper.

According to him, the NLC president could not be treated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, because of the nature of the injuries he sustained during the scuffle.

Recall that the NLC president was in Owerri on Wednesday, November 1, to mobilize Imo workers for a protest rally in the state over an alleged violation and abuse of the rights and privileges of workers by the state government.

However, following the large turnout of protesters, Ajaero was whisked away by alleged operatives of the Nigeria Police.

He was later released with injuries on his face, revealing that he was brutalised and manhandled by those who kidnapped him momentarily.

 

