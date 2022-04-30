NLC plans to shift Workers Day rally for Eid-El- Fitr celebration to avoid clashes

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has resolved to shift the 2022 Workers Day Rally till May 2 should the Eid-El- Fitr, otherwise known as Ramadan Sallah be announced for May 1 by the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs of Nigeria.

NLC said it resolved to toe the path because of the peculiar nature of Sallah festival to avoid clashes of celebrations.

The position of the Congress was contained in a circular sent to all Chairpersons of the Councils across the country.

The circular was signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja.

It read “At the meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of Congress held April 27, 2022, members of the CWC considered and deliberated on the high possibility of the Eid-El-Fitr Sallah falling on May 1, 2022.

“Taking into consideration the possibility of the situation, CWC arrived at the decision to closely monitor the announcement of Sallah on Saturday evening/night.

“If it is announced that Sallah will be on Sunday, the May Day Celebration will be moved to Monday 2nd May 2022 but if otherwise and Sallah does not fall on Sunday, the May Day Celebration will take place on Sunday, May 1st, 2022.

“We, therefore, urge all state councils to abide by the decision of the CWC and pay close attention to the various NLC platforms and WhatsApp groups.

“Please also note that the Secretariat will be on duty on Saturday, 30th April 2022 till midnight and can be contacted for further information”, the circular said.

The Sultan of Sokoto, the supreme authority to announce Sallah day in Nigeria has already told Muslim to look out for the new moon.

He has mandated various Muslim groups across the country to watch out for sighting of Moon and contact him, who upon confirmation, will make the announcement on Ramadan Sallah.