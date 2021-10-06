NEWS
NLC, Ogun residents block Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway
Scores of members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and residents of Ogun State on Wednesday blocked the Sango Ota section of the Lagos—Abeokuta Expressway in protest against the deplorable condition of the road.
The protesters blocked the Sango-Ota road in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state from Joju Bus-Stop to the Garage area of the area during the protest.
The protesters demanded that the federal and state governments should find a lasting solution to the deplorable state of the road.
The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Repair our road with immediate effect or face the wrath of the masses; “400% hike in transport fare due to bad road”; “Our roads are death traps fix our roads”; “No good roads, No payment of tax”; “Our taxes are meant for fixing road so what happened”; and “Industries in Ota are relocating and closing down due to bad roads”.
Leading the protesters, the state NLC chairman, Emmanuel Bankole said the union decided to protest to show its displeasure over the continued non-challant attitude of the government after the visit of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to the road and did not do anything about the road.
The protesters, however, threatened to shut down Ogun State if construction doesn’t start in 21 days.
NEWS
PHOTO NEWS: SunTrust Bank executives visit MC Oluomo
Some executives of SunTrust Bank Limited led by the bank’s CEO, Mrs. Halima Buba on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo
During the visit, both parties talked on how they can work together for the overall growth of their respective operations in the state.
On the entourage of SunTrust Bank was Mrs Raliat Oyetunde (Head, SME, Banking) and Ag. Regional Manager, Lagos/West.
NEWS
MC Oluomo pays courtesy visit to Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu
In a bid to strengthen the cordial relationship between the Nigeria Police and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Chairman of the union in the state, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu .
Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo was accompanied on the visit by other executives of the union in the state.
The NURTW boss said the visit was to strengthen the cordial relationship between the union and the Lagos state police command.
He commended the CP for the commitment he has exhibited since he assumed office.
On his part, Odumosu expressed his delight at the visit and assured MC Oluomo and his team that the command would always provide the necessary support whenever it is needed
The CP said the police has enjoyed robust cooperation with the NURTW, assuring they are working extra-hard to ensure speedy response to security threats in the state.
The C.P. equally used the visit to reconcile the members of NURTW and Road Transport Employer Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and noted that they should work together to ensure peaceful transportation of goods and services within the state.
Present at the reconciliation meeting were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka and representatives from LAMATA.
SEE PHOTOS FROM THE VISIT:
NEWS
Fire razes Federal Secretariat in Nigeria’s Capital, Abuja
Fire has razed a small section of the Federal Secretariat building in Abuja
The complex houses major government offices in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.
No fewer than 20 cars were affected by the fire incident.
Though the cause of the fire incident was still not known as at press time, it was gathered that men of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) responded to distress call early enough to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
