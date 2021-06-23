NEWS
NLC begins another showdown with El-Rufai
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rallied its forces to resume its suspended strike over alleged breach of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Kaduna State Government.
The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, said this while addressing newsmen at the end of an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the congress in Abuja on Tuesday.
Wabba accused Governor Nasir El – Rufai of failing to respect the MoU brokered between the NLC and the state government by the Federal Government.
He said that the congress, after exhausting all avenues, including writing letters to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, had decided to resume the strike.
The NLC on May 17 embarked on a five-day warning strike over sack of thousands of workers in the public service by Kaduna State Government.
But following the Federal Government intervention, the industrial action was suspended after three days and an MoU was signed between the parties on May 20.
According to Wabba, NEC has resolved to withdraw all services and protest the neo-liberal and extreme right wing policies and this should take effect without further delay.
”Mobilisation of all our state councils and all affiliates should take place immediately, and that all employers of labour should be put on notice, as required by our extant laws.
”We make bold to say that all those falsehood, and propaganda would be responded to appropriately, because we thought that in a modern day democracy, our politicianss should always speak the truth and they should not be used to falsify information.
”Particularly, the issue of citing Decree 2, which has been abolished by the current democratic dispensation. Decree 2 is only known to the military era.
“If El-Rufai wants to return to the era of militarization of our democracy, I think it is something that should be condemned. The actions of workers and trade unions are regulated by laws. It is the Kaduna state government that have violated the provision and sanctity of our laws,”he said.
Wabba also added that the MoU had stated this clearly, that all that had happened, had conformed with the provision of our laws.
The NLC president, therefore, insisted that the strike is a legal means used globally by workers to press home their demands.
Other NLC grievances include alleged retrenchment of workers by the Kaduna State Government, compulsory retirement of workers on Grade Level 14 and above.
Others are: compulsory retirement of workers who have attained the age of 50 years, irrespective of their Grade Levels.
Others are the reduction of the staff strength of Local Governments to 50 in each of the 23 local government councils and the casualisation of workers on Grade Level 1-6.
Oshodi council boss, MC Oluomo finally reconcile (PHOTO)
The executive chairman of Oshodi /Isolo local government area, Bolaji Ariyoh and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo have finally reconciled and agreed to work together for the good of the local government.
Ariyoh and MC Oluomo had been at each other’s throats for nearly six years now over issues relating to the control of the All progressives Congress (APC) in the local government.
The reconciliation took place on Tuesday at a meeting convened by Ariyoh in his office.
The foes-turned friends agreed to put their disagreement behind and forge ahead for the common good of the LGA.
Sources at the meeting noted that the two gladiators resolved to put the past behind them and work together as brothers especially during the forthcoming local government elections in the state.
Reacting, Ariyoh explained that both him and the NURTW boss have actually agreed to sheathe their swords and work together for the overall development of the local government.
Sanwo-Olu compensates former Oshodi LG chairmanship aspirant with new appointment
Daisi Oso has been appointed as the new General Manager of the Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Agency(LASPEMA).
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Diasi Oso as the new General Manager of Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Agency(LASPEMA).
Oso , who is the current Vice Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo local government, was forced to withdraw from the local government chairmanship race
He stepped down for the eventual winner of the recent APC primary election in the local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof also known as Kendo.
Kendo is the anointed candidate of the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State.
Oso appointment is seen by many as a form of compensation for obeying the orders of leaders of the party to step down from the chairmanship race.
Iba Gani Adams under pressure to participate in Yoruba Nation Lagos rally
Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams is under intense pressure to participate in the July 3 Yoruba Nation Lagos rally.
The move follows Gani Adams’ silence over the proposed rally scheduled for the Ojota park.
Many supporters of the Yoruba Nation agitation were said to have been left in the cold and are not happy with Gani Adams continued silence over the matter.
It was gathered that before the July 3 date was arrived at, Chief Sunday Igboho was said to have contacted Gani Adams to choose a date for the Lagos rally.
It was, however, learnt that after weeks of contacting Gani Adams, he was not forthcoming in picking a date.
After waiting for weeks without hearing from Gani Adams, Igboho was said to have liased with leaders of some Yoruba groups in the state and the July 3 date was fixed.
It was gathered that Gani Adams was not keen in participating in the Lagos rally due to some personal reasons.
“I don’t think it is likely he would participate but I know he is under intense pressure,” said a source, who asked not to be named.
“There is pressure on him; there have been meetings, and there have been talks for him to participate fully in the rally.
