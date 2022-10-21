Nkechi Blessing finally confesses the real identity of her new lover

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has finally confessed the real identity of her new lover hours after hinting at getting married.

A few hours ago, Nkechi Blessing hinted at walking down the aisle with her newly found young lover.

The controversial actress got many talking when she shared a caption on her Instagram story, which read, “He’s doing the forever thing with me.”

A few hours later, Nkechi Blessing, via her Instagram story, disclosed the real identity of her new lover, Jesus Christ, who will be her ‘forever’ partner.

She wrote: Jesus is doing this forever thing with me. The grace choke

The controversial actress disclosed that she decided to unveil her lover because he came into her life when she thought she had lost everything.

She wrote, “I was going to type a long caption, but I rather say dem to you. Thank you for coming into my life when I needed a friend… In just a few months you have managed to change a few things about me, I am in for a long ride of teachings with you babe, sometimes I wonder if you are really your age. Cus bruh your maturity swept me off my feet, the best communicator I have ever met. Love you for life, Gee”.