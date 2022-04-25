Nkechi Blessing confronts ‘thug trying to disrupt movie set’

Nkechi Blessing, the Nollywood actress, has clashed with a suspected thug who came to allegedly disrupt the shooting of ‘Martha Omoluabi’, her forthcoming movie.

The film star and her team were on set in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Sunday, for day one of the project directed by Saheed Apanpa.

Blessing took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself in a confrontation with one of the suspected thugs while others at the scene tried to prevent the face-off from escalating.

“You dey mad abi, make una leave am first, I get evidence for here. You want to beat me? If you do that, you’ll never be seen again…” she fired back at a man threatening to beat her

In a terse post accompanying the video, she wrote: “they do nothing but disrupt movie set all the time… Jobless street lay about”.

She also took to her Instagram stories to share photos of a member of her team who she claimed sustained injury during the confrontation.

Blessing had in an earlier post revealed that the project would be her first major English movie.

“Give us this shoot oh lord my first major English Movie is here produced by me and directed and directed @saheedapanpa,” she wrote.

The actress was in the news recently following her controversial split from Opeyemi Falegan.

Blessing and Falegan, the politician widely assumed to be her husband, announced their separation on April 7.

The actress had accused Falegan of being jobless.