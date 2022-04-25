ENTERTAINMENT
Nkechi Blessing confronts ‘thug trying to disrupt movie set’
Nkechi Blessing, the Nollywood actress, has clashed with a suspected thug who came to allegedly disrupt the shooting of ‘Martha Omoluabi’, her forthcoming movie.
The film star and her team were on set in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Sunday, for day one of the project directed by Saheed Apanpa.
Blessing took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself in a confrontation with one of the suspected thugs while others at the scene tried to prevent the face-off from escalating.
“You dey mad abi, make una leave am first, I get evidence for here. You want to beat me? If you do that, you’ll never be seen again…” she fired back at a man threatening to beat her
In a terse post accompanying the video, she wrote: “they do nothing but disrupt movie set all the time… Jobless street lay about”.
She also took to her Instagram stories to share photos of a member of her team who she claimed sustained injury during the confrontation.
Blessing had in an earlier post revealed that the project would be her first major English movie.
“Give us this shoot oh lord my first major English Movie is here produced by me and directed and directed @saheedapanpa,” she wrote.
The actress was in the news recently following her controversial split from Opeyemi Falegan.
Blessing and Falegan, the politician widely assumed to be her husband, announced their separation on April 7.
The actress had accused Falegan of being jobless.
Top five Nollywood movies on Netflix in 2022
These are the top five Nollywood movies making waves on Netflix in 2022:
1. Elevator Baby
This movie is about Dare(played by Timini Egbuson), a wealthy but spoilt young man who finds himself stuck with a pregnant, less privileged struggling lady.
The film first opened in theatres in Nigeria on Friday, October 11, 2019. It won two awards in the recently concluded African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) following its premiere on Netflix on June 19, 2020.
2. Your Excellency
This is a comedy film where a politician and businessman, Boss Olalekan Ajadi (played by Akin Lewis) appears as Your Excellency from a directorial debut of veteran actress Funke Akindele.
It hit theatres on December 13, 2019 after which it premiered on Netflix on July 10, 2020.
3. Living In Bondage: Breaking Free
Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, is a Nigerian supernatural film directed by Ramsey Nouah and is a sequel to the 1992 Nollywood classic Living in Bondage.
The film won seven awards out of 11 nominations in the 2020 AMVCA 2020 show.
4. The Nimbe
The Nimbe is a 2019 Nollywood film directed by Tope Alake that focuses on drug addiction.
It broke into the Nigerian cinemas on March 29, 2019 and was nominated for the UK Nollywood Film Festival 2019 award, and Netflix’s debut started on July 24, 2020.
5. Sugar Rush
The film premiered at Christmas 2019 and is the fourth highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time. It was then released on Netflix on July 3, 2020.
Nigerian govt renames National Theatre in Lagos
The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a new name for the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos.
Upon completion, the facility under renovation will be known as Lagos Creative and Entertainment Center.
Information Minister, Lai Mohammed made the disclosure on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain.
He signed an agreement on the hosting of the Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry.
Nigeria and the United Nation World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) sealed the pact at the organisation’s headquarters.
The November 14 to November 17 event would be staged at the newly refursbished edifice.
Mohammed said hubs are being constructed within the premises for fashion, Information, technology, film and music.
“With that, the National Theatre is now known as the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre.
“The Lagos surface rail system, to serve the National Theatre, will be commissioned ahead of the conference”, he added.
The monument was completed in 1976 in preparation for the Festival of Arts and Culture hosted in 1977.
The renovation costs $100million under a partnership between the Federal Government and the Bankers’ Committee/Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Timi Dakolo announces collaboration with Davido
Soul music artiste, Timi Dakolo has announced that he’s working on musical collaboration with Afrobeats star, Davido.
He shared photos and videos with the DMW boss from their rehearsal sessions.
“The chorus leader is coming. OBO @davido is Here,”, Dakolo captioned the post on Twitter.
Fans have taken to the comment section to express their excitement as they eagerly anticipate the incoming song.
@RaymzzyJago tweeted: “with this picture I’m seeing It’s Definitely something melodious.”
top_picksbyyayra said: “This is going to be a banger! Soo looking forward to it.”
grexade wrote: “Can’t wait!!”
@FashionRayva tweeted: “This duo is a sure hit. Can’t wait.”
4ever_luchy said: “Okay, it’s about to be lit.”
helen.love.23 wrote: “Shey the volume low because I don tap tire. He choke!!!!”
omaasdiary stated: “Na wa oh see me increasing volume.”
@_odoba tweeted: “OBO King of collabo Hit already.”
yole_vibain said: “This is about to be my wedding song y’all.”
@young_tycoon12 wrote: “Ur career is about to have the biggest boost ever you’ll not believe the level you’ll reach with this feature . …”
@lekancream stated: “Grace and Talent in a picture. Talent is never enough.”
