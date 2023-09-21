Nkechi Blessing blows hot at colleagues who badmouth others over movie role

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has blown hot at some of her colleagues who are fond of badmouthing others to movie producers/directors.

The curvy actress noted how such people deny their colleagues, with whom they have personal beef, opportunities to star in movies by badmouthing them to movie producers and directors.

Nkechi reminded them that someday their days would soon be over.

“Now to Nollywood….to as many of you that have taken a role from any actor because of personal beef, you go as far as telling producers/directors not to use a particular actor in their movie because you don’t like them, una cup go soon full. I just say make I remind una”.

Concurring with her, Tonto stated that she would have tagged the names of such colleagues, but she doesn’t want to be distracted by evil.

“I would have tagged them but I don’t want to be distracted by evil. It’s well my sister

Olayinka Solomon wrote, “They will be disgraced soon.

Alesh Sanni wrote, “Hmmmm..this one na another story oo”.

Sometime back, while defending her colleague, Adunni Ade, Nkechi Blessing noted how the movie industry pulls down anyone they dislike.

Nkechi Blessing stated that when one is hated in the movie industry, people in upper power would do anything to bring such a person down.

In similar news, months back, Habibat Jinad had called out her colleague, Yetunde Bakare, pleading with her to allow her live for her son’s sake and her mental health.

According to Jinad, Yetunde has been badmouthing her, ruining her reputation based on false rumors, and has been stopping her helpers from reaching out to her.

Defending herself, Yetunde Bakare debunked her statement as she stated that Jinad was holding on to their past beef.