NJC voids suspension of Benue CJ by Assembly

The National Judicial Council (NJC) yesterday voided the suspension of the Chief Judge of Benue State, Maurice Ikpambese, by the House of Assembly.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kemi Ogendengbe, the Council said the decision was an affront to constitutional provisions on the disciplining of judges.

NJC insisted that the powers to investigate and discipline any judicial officer rest solely with it.

The statement reads: “The attention of the NJC has been drawn to a certain media report to the effect that the Benue State House of Assembly has purportedly passed a resolution recommending the removal of the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Maurice Ikpambese, from office.

“Unfortunate as this development is, Council wishes to reiterate that there are clear and unambiguous provisions of the 1999 Constitution on discipline and appointment of judicial officers vested in the Council, which clearly are not adhered to in the instant case.

“Although the Council this morning received a petition against Hon. Justice Maurice Ikpambese, that petition is yet to be investigated in line with council’s investigation procedure and the principles of fair hearing.

” As far as council is therefore concerned, until the complaint is investigated and deliberated upon by it, Hon. Justice Maurice Ikpambese remains the Chief Judge of Benue State.”

The Assembly suspended CJ for alleged misappropriation and mismanagement of the budgetary allocation and finances of the state judiciary.

Her removal was based on a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Mr Saater Tiseer.

