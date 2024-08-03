Olympics debutant Nishant Dev (71kg) bowed out of the Paris Games following a heartbreaking defeat to Mexico’s Marco Verde Alvarez in the Men’s 71kg quarterfinal here on Saturday. The 23-year-old World Boxing Championships bronze medallist Indian lost by a 1-4 split verdict to his second seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena. Nishant started well, with four judges ranking him higher after the first round. However, Nishant was unable to hold the momentum, notably beginning to fatigue from the second round onwards, as Verde was able to land more punches.

After the second round, both boxers were even for four judges, while Nishant still held a lead with one judge. However, all five judges gave the point to Verde in the third round, to confirm the result

Nishant becomes the fifth Indian boxer to exit the Paris Olympics 2024. He would’ve become only the second male Indian boxer to clinch an Olympic medal had he managed to win the tie.

Nishant’s journey to Paris

Dev got into boxing at the age of 12, drawing inspiration from his uncle who was a professional boxer. However, just two years prior, a fall from a staircase had dislocated his right shoulder. The real impact of the injury would be felt by Nishant in 2022, as a rod was put in his infected shoulder.

Through surgery and rehabilitation, Nishant underwent several doubts and insecurities about his career. But not knowing how to give up, Dev bounced back to win gold in the National Boxing Championships in Hisar the following year.

Nishant’s never-give-up attitude was on display in the Olympics qualifiers as well. Having missed out in his first attempt, Nishant bounced back to earn a quota at the second time of asking