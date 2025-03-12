NIMET warns of severe heat stress in 12 states

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of severe heat stress in 12 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

In its weather outlook released on Monday, the agency said the rising temperatures and high humidity levels in the next three to four days may cause thermal discomfort across several regions in Nigeria.

The agency said the most affected states would include Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, and Cross River.

NiMet added that other vulnerable regions are Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Sokoto.

It urged the public to be wary of potential health risks, fatigue and irritability, reduced focus and motor skills, and lower productivity.

The agency advised Nigerians to stay in well ventilated areas, wear breathable clothing, drink plenty of water, avoid peak sun hours between 12pm to 3pm, and use sun protection.

On February 20, NiMet forecasted prolonged heatwave across the country, with temperatures expected to be between 38 to 40℃.

