Sunday, April 2, 2023
Nikyu steps down as Nasarawa United’s head coach

Bala Nikyu has parted ways with Nasarawa United on mutual consent following the club’s dismal showing in the Nigeria Premier Football League this season.

The Solid Miners were stunned 2-1 by El-Kanemi Warriors at the New Jos Stadium on Saturday.

Nikyu’s departure ended his three-year reign at the helm of affairs as head coach of the club.

His former assistant Abubakar Arikya will take charge of the team pending the appointment of a substantive head coach.

Samson Keshi Marwa, Balarabe Ibrahim and Ibrahim Yahaya Sabo will work as his assistants.

Nasarawa United occupy the ninth position on the table with a paltry eight points from 12 matches.

