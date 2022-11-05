Nike suspends ties with NBA’s Kyrie Irving over anti-Semitic film

Nike has suspended its relationship with US basketball superstar Kyrie Irving and cancelled the release of his branded shoe after the continuing controversy over his posting a link to an anti-Jewish film.

The Brooklyn Nets already suspended guard Irving for at least five games without pay for his “failure to disavow” anti-Semitism.

Hours later, Irving issued an apology late on Thursday for a social media post last week, in which he offered a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, a 2018 film widely lambasted for containing a range of anti-Jewish tropes.

But the apology was not enough to stop Nike from suspending ties with Irving.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone,” the statement said.

BREAKING: Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving. Nike statement: pic.twitter.com/NO9VBR6CaM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 5, 2022