Nigeria’s SGF, governors, clerics, others head to Rome for prayers

A special delegation has left Nigeria for Rome to offer special prayers for the country.

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Yakubu Pam spoke on Tuesday.

Rev. Pam disclosed that 121 people were on the trip to the capital city of Italy.

He said the pilgrimage to Rome, the first to be organised by the NCPC, was special, being bilateral and not the regular pilgrimage to holy sites.

On the list are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, some Governors and deputies, traditional rulers and clerics.

Pam said they will pray for a peaceful conduct of the 2023 elections, security challenges, and also discuss national issues.

“We will pray for unity, we will pray for the vulnerable and less privileged. We will pray for the economic situation to be improved.

“We will be praying for the leaders of the country for God to touch them”, NAN quted him saying.

The NCPC chief added that 40 of the pilgrims were sponsored by the government while others were on self-sponsorship.

The pilgrimage spiritual leader and Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama commented on the trip.

“We are going to pray for transformation, we will pray for the spirit of holiness and for our country to experience transformation”, Kaigama said.