Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Denies IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu His Drugs, Food For One Week, Says No Money

Operatives of Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) have not given Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) his drugs in the past nine days.

Also, the DSS has reportedly starved the IPOB leader, claiming there were no funds to buy food for Kanu who has been in their custody since June 2021.

Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s special counsel, confirmed these on Thursday, adding that Kanu disclosed the information to him during his visit to the DSS custody in Abuja.

Ejimakor revealed that the IPOB leader was also not given food on Thursday as the DSS operatives said that there was no money to buy food for him (Kanu).

The lawyer, who said he visited Kanu in the company of Prince Emma Kanu and Barrister Nnaemeka Ejiofor, noted that Kanu instructed him to make his ordeal in the DSS custody public.

Ejimakor said, “Special Update: Today, I visited #MNK in the company of Prince Emma Kanu & Barr. Nnaemeka Ejiofor. He instructed me to make it public that he has not been given his drugs for the past 9 days & he has not eaten today because DSS says that they don’t have money to buy his food. #Sad.”

Kanu has been in the DSS custody since June 2021 when the Nigerian government with the help of Interpol rearrested him in Kenya and returned to Nigeria for continued trial of treasonable felony and terrorism charges preferred against him.