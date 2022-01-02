NEWS
Nigeria’s revered King Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 93
A prominent and respected traditional ruler in Nigeria, Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji has died at the age of 93 years.
The late Oba Saliu Adetunji died on Sunday at the University College Hospital (UCH) during a brief illness
He ascended the throne on March 4, 2017 as the 41st Olubadan.
His death was confirmed by palace sources who pleaded anonymity.
However, when contacted, the monarch’s aides neither confirmed his death nor denied it.
“Even if he is dead, it is the governor that will announce it,” one of his media aides said when contacted on the telephone.
In private life, he was into musical record marketing. In 1960, he founded his first of three record label imprints called Baba Laje Records which housed notable fuji music acts including Dauda Epo-Akara and Wasiu Ayinde Marshall.
Prior to his coronation as the Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji was the Balogun of Ibadan land
NEWS
US airport chaos continues as more than 2,600 flights cancelled
Air travel continues to be severely disrupted in the United States, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of a surge in COVID-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.
The US had 2,604 cancelled flights on Saturday, more than half of the 4,529 cancelled worldwide, shortly after 4:30pm (21:30 GMT), according to tracking website FlightAware.
Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about one-fourth of its total, and Air China cancelled more than 200 flights, one-fifth of its schedule, according to FlightAware.
The US cancellations represent the highest single-day toll since just before Christmas when airlines began announcing staffing shortages as a result of increasing COVID infections among crews.
The worst-affected US airline was Southwest, which had to cancel 450 flights nationwide or 13 percent of its flight schedule, according to the site.
American Airlines and Delta Air Lines scrubbed more than 200 flights each, and United Airlines cancelled more than 150.
SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded 480 flights, one-fourth of its schedule. A spokesperson said weather in the cities of Chicago, Denver and Detroit as well as a COVID spike were to blame.
Airports in Chicago were hit particularly hard because of difficult weather, with a snowstorm expected in the area on Saturday afternoon and into the night.
More than 800 flights were scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport.
More than 12,000 US flights have been cancelled since December 24.
Airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancellations. United is offering to pay pilots triple or more of their usual wages for picking up open flights through most of January. Spirit Airlines reached a deal with the Association of Flight Attendants for double pay for cabin crews through Tuesday, said a union spokeswoman.
The global air travel industry is still reeling from the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Many pilots, flight attendants and other staff are absent from work after contracting COVID, or are quarantined after coming into contact with an infected person.
NEWS
Parliament building in Cape Town catches fire
A major fire broke out at South African Parliament building in Cape Town on Sunday morning.
Video footage showed thick black smoke billowing out of the roof of the building, filling the sky.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but several media reports indicated that the blaze started in the office space on the third floor and spread toward the gymnasium. An alarm was later raised at 5 am (South African Standard Time).
According to local media outlet News24, 36 firefighters were deployed and authorities have called for additional resources as they try to contain the blaze.
The blaze comes hours after Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s state funeral at St George’s Cathedral, near Parliament, which was held on Saturday.
In Cape Town South Africa Parliament Building on Fire. pic.twitter.com/4vre9QgL2g— Sophie Mokoena (@Sophie_Mokoena) January 2, 2022
“The roof has caught fire and the National Assembly building is also on fire,” a spokesman for the city’s emergency services told AFP, requesting reinforcements at the scene.
“The fire is not under control and cracks in the walls of the building have been reported,” he added.
The Houses of Parliament in Cape Town consist of three sections, including the original and oldest building that was completed in 1884.
The newer additions — constructed in the 1920s and 1980s — house the National Assembly.
In April last year, a fire ravaged part of The University of Cape Town’s library housing a unique collection of African archives.
NEWS
Gunmen kidnap ex-Plateau gov aspirant
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a former governorship aspirant in the 2019 election in Plateau State, Nkemi Nicholas Nshe.
Nshe, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had served as the chairman of Shendam Local Government Area of the state at different periods in the past, was kidnapped at his residence in the council area in the early hours of Saturday.
Both Nshe and Governor Simon Lalong hail from the same local government.
Nshe’s abduction came barely a day after kidnappers released a traditional ruler in the neighbouring central zone of the state, Charles Mato Dakat.
An associate of Nshe in Shendam, who lamented the abduction of the former council boss, said the incident is causing tension in the Council area.
He said, “Please join us in praying for the release of Dr Nkemi Nshe who was forcefully kidnapped from his Shendam residence in the early hours of Saturday being the New Year day, January 1, 2022. It was in the night that the gunmen came to his house and whisked him away. They did not go with his phone.
“The incident is rather unfortunate. We don’t know where they have taken him to. But yesterday evening (Saturday), I learnt that the kidnappers called the family members through the phone number of the son and demanded N100 million ransom which they later reduced to N50 million.
“Where will they get that kind of money when people are just suffering everywhere? It baffles me why the Federal Government through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy would make Nigerians go through hard experiences by subjecting them to SIM card registration and yet, this kind of thing would be happening without the perpetrators being apprehended. What is the relevance of that registration exercise? Where are we going in this country in this kind of situation? We pray that the former council chairman be released safely because he has done nothing to warrant his abduction.”
The Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, when contacted said he would get back to our Correspondent after getting details on the incident.
