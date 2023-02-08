“Nigeria’s problems are becoming unbearable” Actress Mary Njoku cries out

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku has lamented over the situation of things in the country.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, Mary questioned if her fans were awake as she has been unable to sleep over the country’s increasing problem. She also questioned how they were coping with the economic downturn.

Mary noted how there is scarcity of fuel, poor security, lack of cash flow and lots more.

“Who is awake?

The problem in Nigeria is becoming unbearable.

No money. No fuel. No security. Nothing!!

How are we coping?

The situation don clear sleep for my eyes”.

This isn’t the first time the founder of ROK studios has been outspoken about the country’s predicament.

Mary Njoku tackles government on insecurity

Recall that Mary Njoku had tackled the government while reacting to the disqualification of Super Eagles from 2022 World Cup.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after drawing Ghana 1-1 on Tuesday night, March 29th.

In a post on her Instagram page, Mary Njoku said she was thankful to God that the Super Eagles did not qualify for the 2022 World cup.

According to Mary Njoku, Nigerians need to focus on the real problems in the country and pressure the government to do something.

Referring to the attack on a train and the airport, Mary Njoku added that Nigeria’s insecurity was alarming and needed everyone’s attention.

In her words: Thank God we didn’t qualify for the world cup. It would have been a distraction. We need to focus on the real problems in Nigeria and pressure the Govt to do something.

An attack on a train! An attack at the airport. The insecurity in Nigeria is alarming. No more unnecessary distractions!!! This need everyone’s attention.