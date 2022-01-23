NEWS
Nigeria’s NDLEA operatives intercept UK, Saudi Arabia-bound smugglers of cocaine in synthetic hair
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have foiled attempts by drug traffickers trying to export 1.53kgs of cocaine which was hidden inside hair cream to London; another 880 grams of cocaine concealed inside synthetic hair to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as well as three grams of cocaine and five grams of cannabis to Cyprus.
The Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday said in Abuja that the illicit drugs were packed inside locally made shoes through two major courier companies in Lagos and were foiled by narcotic officers attached to the firms.
He added that the operatives raided a relaxation centre, popularly called Garden in Abuja, where six persons were arrested for selling drug cookies and noodles.
Babafemi explained that following credible intelligence, operatives raided the Garden at Wuse Zone 5 behind Shoprite, where a lady Rachael Famiyesun, 29, who deals in drug cookies was arrested along with her salesgirl, Stella Sunday, 20.
“Besides the cookies, they were also caught selling bottles of a drink popularly called Zobo prepared with cannabis,” he said.
He said that another business operator in the Garden, Moses Obi, 30, was also arrested with his salesgirl, Aisha Abdulrahman, 19, for selling noodles prepared with cannabis.
Equally a barman, Ahonye Jonah, 31, who works with the owner of The Garden, was arrested while one of their customers, 38-year-old Ngozi Justina Emelogu was also picked up during the raid on Wednesday, January 19.
NEWS
Nigeria, others face tighter financing as US hikes rate
Nigeria’s economy, particularly the financial sector is faced with the risk of increased capital outflow in 2022 given the proposed interest rate hike by the United States of America’s Federal Reserve Bank (US Fed), equity researchers have said.
Additionally, they said the rate hike would increase the cost of foreign borrowing for Nigeria and possibly cause further depreciation of the Naira.
The US Fed has indicated plan to increase interest rate at least four times this year in response to rising inflation with the first hike expected to happen mid-March when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets.
US inflation rate had surged 6.8 percent in November last year, it’s highest since 1982, according to the Labour Department.
The proposed rate increase is the first in three years since the Fed reduced its benchmark borrowing rate to almost zero as the nation confronted a pandemic that threw the global economy into a sudden and shocking tailspin.
Impact on Nigeria
Equity dealers and investment analysts have now indicated that the planned rate hike by the Fed would mean increased attraction of investment to US economy with its fund managers, which constitute the largest foreign investors in the world, pulling their funds out of Nigeria and other emerging markets of the world.
They, however, recommended a corresponding rate hike in Nigeria in order to stem the impact of the planned increase in the US.
Commenting on the situation, David Adonri, Vice-chairman, Highcap Securities, said: “Interest rate hike in the US will increase the attraction of investments to the US economy. It will also strengthen the US Dollar. Consequently, capital inflow to most countries will decline drastically in 2022.
“The Nigerian economy is expected to suffer serious decline in capital importation this year as a result of the US rate hike.
“The Fed rate hike will also increase foreign borrowing cost for Nigeria and possibly cause further depreciation of the Naira. More investors may opt for hard currency as investment option in 2022.”
On the possible impact on the equities market, Adonri posited that the hike would result in reduced portfolio investment inflow.
Already foreign portfolio inflows into the equities market has been on decline. The latest data on domestic and foreign portfolio investment in the stock market for November 2021 showed that foreign portfolio inflow saw a 19.4 percent Year-on-Year (Y/Y) decline to N189.42 billion in November 2021 from N226.13 billion in November 2020.
However, the rate of outflow slowed down, falling by 106.5 percent Y/Y to N209.76 billion from N433.15 billion in the corresponding period in 2020.
The data also indicated that FPI outflows surpassed inflows throughout 2021. For instance, outflows surpassed inflows by 49.9 percent in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1’21) with total outflows standing at N90.12 billion, while inflows stood at N60.11 billion.
In the second quarter (Q2’21) of the year, outflows rose to N116.72 billion, while inflows closed at N105.24 billion, outpacing inflows by 10.9 percent.
The trend continued in the third quarter (Q3’21) with outflows again surpassing inflows by 12.1 percent. For Q3 ’21, outflows stood at N151.811 billion, while inflows were N135.39 billion.
Adonri said: “The equities market is a major platform through which capital is imported into Nigeria via portfolio investment.
“Based on Nigeria’s country risk together with high foreign exchange (forex) risk and negative real return on investment, US Feds rate hike is expected to reduce foreign portfolio investment.
“Capital flight may increase as more funds may actually exit Nigeria in 2022 for the US to take advantage of the rate hike.
“A lot of foreign capital enters Nigeria through the bonds market. With US Feds rate hike, and already existing negative real return on Nigerian bonds and other debt instruments, lesser foreign capital is expected to flow into the bonds market in 2022.
“Foreign investment in Treasury Bills (TBs) is also expected to decline due to US Feds rate hike.”
Agreeing with him, Victor Chiazor, Head, Research and Investments at FSL Securities Limited, an arm of Fidelity Bank Plc, said: “The proposed rate increase by the US Feds if implemented is clearly going to trigger more capital flows out of Nigeria especially given the low interest rate levels in Nigeria currently.
“This will negatively affect both the Nigerian equities market and fixed Income market as investors will exit their positions and move capital back to the US given the higher yield environment and stable currency.”
Also speaking, Emmanuel Onoja, Head, Research at GTI Group, a Lagos based investment banking firm, noted that higher interest rates in the US and other developed markets would, invariably, increase the cost of capital for the emerging/frontier markets like Nigeria, increasing debt burden and capital outflows.
NEWS
Fuel Subsidy Removal: Labour intensifies mobilisation for protests
The Organised Labour has intensified consultations ahead of its Thursday nationwide rallies against the proposed removal of petroleum products subsidy.
Its Deputy President, Joe Ajaero at the weekend said letters had been sent to heads of the over 50 affiliates and state councils of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) asking them to host strategic meetings today on how to make the rallies successful.
He also said leaders of Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in support of the protests had been briefed on the activities planned for that day.
But the Federal Government last night faulted the planned rallies because it was yet to take a final decision on subsidy.
The National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had recommended an increase in the pump price of fuel from N162.50 to N302 per litre.
The recommendation followed the report of a NEC ad-hoc committee interfacing with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the appropriate pricing of petroleum products in the country.
Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule had, after Wednesday’s NEC meeting in Abuja, announced that the Federal Government would stop petroleum products subsidy payments in June 2022.
Sule clarified that governors, who are members of NEC, have no role to play in determining the prices of petroleum products.
He added that with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in place, the decision on the new price regime belonged to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) Limited.
Ajaero explained that the rallies which will have civil servants and others participating were to sensitise Nigerians on the implications of subsidy removal.
He said: “Nothing stops the rally planned for this week; whether they are removing it (subsidy) tomorrow or next year. The thought of it is not acceptable.
“Mobilisation is high in all the states. We need to sensitise Nigerians. We are through synergy meetings with civil society groups. We are going to states to mobilise workers, civil servants and other Nigerians.
“There is a letter to every person; every affiliate because they took a decision at the National Executive Council meeting. Letters have been sent to state councils on the mode of operation.
“Letters have also been sent to all the people that will coordinate each state who are coming from the National Administrative Council.
“Labour has been delegated to go to the field from Monday (today) to start holding consultative and preparatory meetings ahead of the protests.
“Civil society groups would go back to their cells and take decisions on how they want to participate.”
But Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige faulted the rallies, saying the government will not stop it from holding.
He described the rallies as unnecessary given the fact the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which according to him, has the final say on whether or not subsidy should be removed, has yet to decide.
“The government has not come out with its own position….All these beats of war, to me, are not necessary,” he told The Nation last night.
He, however, stressed that the government would not stop the rallies since the NLC leadership has failed to understand explanations on why it should sheathe the sword.
His words: “The government has not come out with its position. What the governors are saying is their decision at the Governors’ Forum and they have tabled it to the National Economic Council (NEC) which is an advisory body on economic matters to Mr President.
“All these beats of war, to me, are not necessary. There is an ongoing discussion of two committees. There is the one headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (Boss Mustapha), which is representing the high level of government. I am there.
“Why don’t they wait till we come to that committee meeting? We have not said that (fuel subsidy ending in June) to them.
“It is not a Federal Executive Council decision. So, you cannot call it a full government position for now.
“What the NLC is doing is precautionary; something that should not have been taking place now. It is coming much earlier than it is when it will be necessary.
“The protest is not necessary because they are going ahead with their rallies based on assumptions of the announcement of the Finance Minister (Zainab Ahmed), according to them.
“We are not stopping them. I have held meetings with them and they said it is their right to hold rallies.
“I have explained to them that the issue of fuel subsidy has no government position on it yet.”
Ngige also said the work of the committees on petroleum and electricity tariffs would continue until the recommendations proposed by the committees are adopted.
NEWS
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, she told reporters on Sunday.
New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday after a cluster of nine Covid-19 Omicron cases showed community spread from the North to South islands after a wedding.
A family returned to Nelson in the South Island by plane after attending a wedding and other events in Auckland in the North Island. The family and a flight attendant tested positive.
New Zealand will move to a red setting under its Covid-19 protection framework, with more mask wearing. Indoor hospitality settings such as bars and restaurants and events like weddings will be capped at 100 people. The limit is lowered to 25 people if venues are not using vaccine passes, Arden said.
“My wedding will not be going ahead,” she told reporters, adding she was sorry for anyone caught up in a similar scenario. Ardern had not disclosed her wedding date, but it was rumored to be imminent.
Asked by reporters how she felt about the cancellation of her wedding to longtime partner and fishing-show host Clarke Gayford, Ardern replied: “Such is life.”
She added, “I am no different to, dare I say it, thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic, the most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one sometimes when they are gravely ill. That will far, far outstrip any sadness I experience.”
New Zealand’s borders have been shut to foreigners since March 2020. The government pushed back plans for a phased reopening from mid-January to the end of February out of concern about a potential Omicron outbreak as in neighboring Australia.
People able to travel to New Zealand under narrow exceptions must apply to stay at state-managed quarantine facilities. The government last week stopped issuing any new slots amid a surge in the number of people arriving with Omicron.
About 94% of New Zealand’s population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated and about 56% of those eligible have had booster shots.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
5 benefits of having sex with an older man
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Never do these 5 things right after having sex
-
NEWS2 days ago
Herdsmen from Libya, Mali, others still killing people in Benue- Governor Ortom
-
NEWS2 days ago
Dangote’s wealth surges by $1.3 Billion in three weeks, nears Senegal’s GDP
-
CELEBRITIES18 hours ago
Mercy Aigbe finds love again after four years
-
NEWS1 day ago
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Bitcoin falls 4% to near $35,000 mark
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Bitcoin falls another 8% as cryptocurrencies extend steep losses