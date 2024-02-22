Nigeria’s senior male basketball team, D’Tigers, has withdrawn from the 2025 AfroBasket qualifiers due to a lack of funds.

The team confirmed its withdrawal was on its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday night.

Despite several 2020 Olympians committing, D’Tigers will forfeit this AfroBasket Qualifers window due to lack of funds from government. pic.twitter.com/O5hZFX2b8V — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) February 21, 2024

“Despite several 2020 Olympians committing, D’Tigers will forfeit this AfroBasket Qualifiers window due to lack of funds from government,” it said.

D’Tigers were drawn in Group B with Uganda, Cape Verde and Libya in the first window of the qualifiers which will begin in Tunisia on Friday.

The 2025 AfroBasket qualification will hold between February and November 2024.

From the qualification, 16 nations will qualify for the FIBA AfroBasket 2025.

Nigeria won the AfroBasket in 2015.