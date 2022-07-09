Nigeria’s Justice Minister, Malami marries Buhari’s daughter in private ceremony

Nigeria’s Justice Minister and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has married Nana Hadiza, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari as his third wife.

The private Nikkai ceremony took place on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

Nana Hadiza is one of President Buhari’s daughters from his late first wife, Safinatu Buhari.

She is said to have been previously married but divorced.

The ceremony took place inside the State House Mosque after the Jumat service, away from the prying eyes of uninvited guests, including the media.

With the new marriage, Nana Hadiza becomes Attorney-General Malami’s third wife, having been married to Aisha and Fatima before now.

The bride had once been married to Abdulrahman Mamman Kurfi and had six children before the marriage ended in a divorce.

See photos from the wedding ceremony: