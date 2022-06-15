BUSINESS
Nigeria’s foreign reserve dips by $2.9bn in 8 months – IMF
The foreign exchange (forex) reserve for Nigeria has dropped by $2.9 billion within eight months, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The Fund in a statement on Wednesday, after its end of mission visit to Nigeria, said: “Despite supportive oil prices, gross FX reserves fell to $38.6 billion at end-May 2022, having reached $41.5 billion in September 2021 boosted by Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation and Eurobond issuance.”
IMF also said the current account deficit narrowed significantly in 2021 helped by import compression and higher net oil balance.
“However, the improving trade balance, which has continued so far in 2022, is having a limited impact on forex strains with the exchange rate premiums in the parallel market staying in the 35-40% range since October 2021.”
On the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), IMF stated that the growth is broadening to all sectors except oil, but inflation remains high.
However, economic recovery continues to gain strength on the back of services and agriculture with GDP growth reaching 3.6% in Q1 2022.
“The economic outlook is challenging with high food prices, raising food security concerns,” while highlighting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) inflationary intervention of raising its monetary policy rate by 150 basis points to 13%.
Positively, IMF believes the start of operations at the Dangote refinery and decisive steps to mobilize revenues, in line with the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative (SRGI) could spur inclusive growth and development.
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Ms Jesmin Rahman held meetings with the Nigerian authorities from June 6-10, 2022, to discuss recent economic and financial developments, and the economic outlook for the country, it noted.
BUSINESS
European Central Bank holds emergency meeting to discuss market rout
The European Central Bank is holding an emergency monetary policy meeting Wednesday, after bond yields surged in recent days for many governments across the euro zone.
“They will have an ad hoc meeting to discuss current market conditions,” a spokesperson for the central bank told CNBC.
Borrowing costs for many nations have risen sharply in recent days. In fact, earlier on Wednesday a measure known as Europe’s fear gauge — the difference between Italian and German bond yields which is widely watched by investors — widened to its highest margin since early 2020. The yield on the 10-year Italian government bond also passed the 4% mark earlier this week.
The moves in the bond market, which highlight nervousness among investors, were linked to concerns that the central bank will be tightening monetary policy more aggressively than previously expected.
At the same time, the ECB failed last week to provide any details about possible measures to support highly indebted euro zone nations, which further fueled concerns among the investment community.
However, in the wake of Wednesday’s announcement, bond yields came down and the euro moved higher against the U.S. dollar. The euro traded up 0.7% at $1.04 ahead of the market open in Europe.
Shares of Italian banks also rallied on the back of the announcement. Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco Bpm both surged 5% in early European trading hours.
The market reaction so far suggests that some market players are expecting the ECB to address concerns over financial fragmentation and indeed provide some clarity about what sort of measures it might take to support highly indebted nations.
The ECB’s decision to meet Wednesday also comes just hours ahead of a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Market expectations point to a 75-basis-point rate hike, the biggest increase since 1994.
Speaking to CNBC’s Karen Tso Wednesday, France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he would not be concerned if the Fed’s moves dent economic growth in France. “The key point now and for the coming months is to reduce the level of inflation,” he said.
Stepping up when needed?
Wednesday’s announcement also followed a speech by one of the members of the central bank that aimed to address some of the recent market skittishness over financial fragmentation.
Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB’s executive board, said in Paris Tuesday: “Our commitment to the euro is our anti-fragmentation tool. This commitment has no limits. And our track record of stepping in when needed backs up this commitment.”
One of the most defining moments in the ECB’s history took place in 2012 when former President Mario Draghi said the central bank would do “whatever it takes” to safeguard the common currency. The ECB was also seen by many as stepping up significantly and promptly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Financial fragmentation is a risk for the euro zone. Although the 19 members of the euro area have different fiscal capacities, they share the same currency. As such, instability in one nation can spillover to other euro capitals.
“We will react to new emergencies with existing and potentially new tools. These tools might again look different, with different conditions, duration and safeguards to remain firmly within our mandate. But there can be no doubt that, if and when needed, we can and will design and deploy new instruments to secure monetary policy transmission and hence our primary mandate of price stability,” Schnabel said Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Stock futures rise as investors brace for a big Fed rate hike
Stock futures rose in early morning trading on Wednesday as investors anxiously awaited the Federal Reserve’s aggressive action to tame surging inflation.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 160 points, or 0.53%. S&P 500 futures edged up 0.60% and Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 0.71%.
The S&P 500 suffered a five-day losing streak on Tuesday, dipping deeper into bear market territory. The equity benchmark has fallen more than 4% this week already and is now off over 22% from its all-time time hit in early January. The blue-chip Dow slid about 150 points Tuesday, also falling for a fifth straight day Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended Tuesday slightly higher.
The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee will conclude its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The market is betting on a more than 95% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike, the biggest increase since 1994, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. (1 basis point equals 0.01%)
The shift to price in a larger-than-usual rate hike came after headlines that Fed officials were contemplating such a move following a surprisingly hot inflation reading as well as worsening economic outlook.
“The change in the headline from 50 basis points to 75 basis points reflects a stark reality but it also reflects the Fed’s determination to underscore its commitment to its mandate to maintain price stability,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial. “It’s neither a trial balloon nor a lead balloon — it’s reality.”
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET following the central bank’s policy decision. Investors will be monitoring his language and tone about the Fed’s tightening path forward. The central bank will also release its outlook for its benchmark rate, inflation and GDP.
Treasury yields have jumped dramatically this week in anticipation of the big rate hike. The two-year rate, most sensitive to changes in monetary policy, surged 40 basis points this week alone to hit its highest level since 2007. The benchmark 10-year yield popped more than 30 basis points to top 3.48%, a high not seen since April 2011.
Some notable investors believe the central bank can regain credibility by acting aggressively to show its seriousness in combating inflation.
The Fed “has allowed inflation to get out of control. Equity and credit markets have therefore lost confidence in the Fed,” wrote Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman in a tweet Tuesday. “Market confidence can be restored if the Fed takes aggressive action with 75 bps tomorrow and in July” and makes a commitment to aggressive increases until inflation “has been tamed.”
BUSINESS
Stock futures muted ahead of Friday’s key inflation report
Stock futures were muted early Friday morning ahead of a highly anticipated inflation report.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 8 points, or less than 0.1%. Those for the S&P 500 rose fractionally while Nasdaq 100 futures gained just 31 points.
Before the opening bell on Friday, investors will get a look at the May consumer price index report. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting year over year increases of 8.3% for the main index and 5.9% for the core index, which excludes food and energy prices.
If the report matches expectations, or shows slower gains, then Wall Street could take it as a sign that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve may need to be less aggressive later in the year.
The move in futures comes after stocks fell sharply during Thursday’s regular session, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each falling more than 2%. The Dow closed down more than 600 points, losing roughly 400 points during a rough final hour of trading on Wall Street.
For the week so far, the Dow is lower by 1.9%, on track for its 10th down week in the past 11. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are both off by more than 2%, on track for their ninth losing week in 10.
“I think there’s still a pretty high degree of pessimism that helps underpin the market, and the back-and-forth action is really the market trying to make sense of the next direction and waiting for news flow,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.
Later on Friday, a preliminary consumer sentiment reading for June is due out after the stock market opens.
Latest News
- Biden to send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
- Eti-Osa Reps: Power play as Elegushi denies stepping down for Obanikoro
- Hailey Bieber says husband Justin Bieber is “getting better every single day
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve dips by $2.9bn in 8 months – IMF
- Amber Heard still loves ex Johnny Depp, has no ‘ill will toward him’
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigerian man, US lover under ‘drug influence’ walk naked in Lagos estate, attempt suicide
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
European Central Bank holds emergency meeting to discuss market rout
-
NEWS2 days ago
NDLEA cocaine burst: Two Abba Kyari co-defendants jailed
-
SPORTS18 hours ago
2022-2023 Premier League fixture list to be released Thursday
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Ukraine Invasion: Russia places ban on 29 top UK journalists, officials
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
“JESUS IS WITH ME”, Justin Bieber shares update after revealing his face is partially paralyzed
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
Stock futures rise as investors brace for a big Fed rate hike
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Nigerian Army finds abducted Chibok schoolgirl in Borno after eight years