Nigeria recorded lower crude oil production in February 2025 than in January 2025.

According to the data, total crude oil production, including blended and unblended condensates, stood at 1.671 million barrels per day in February, marking a decline from the 1.737 million barrels per day recorded in January 2025.

However, when considering only crude oil production without condensates, which is the metric used for OPEC quota calculations, Nigeria produced 1.465 million barrels per day in February 2025, falling below the 1.538 million barrels per day recorded in January 2025.

This means the country failed to meet the 1.5 million barrels per day OPEC production target set for its members.

This shortfall is not an isolated incident, as Nigeria has consistently struggled to meet its OPEC production quota in recent years.

A review of past production figures shows that the country also failed to reach the 1.5 million barrels per day quota in December 2024, when it produced 1.484 million barrels per day, and in November 2024, when it recorded 1.485 million barrels per day.

The production figures for the previous months were even lower. In October 2024, Nigeria recorded 1.333 million barrels per day, while in September 2024, it produced 1.324 million barrels per day.

The figures for August, July, and June were 1.351 million, 1.306 million, and 1.276 million barrels per day, respectively.

In May, production stood at 1.251 million barrels per day, while April saw an output of 1.281 million barrels per day.

In March, production was 1.230 million barrels per day, in February it was 1.322 million barrels per day, and in January 2024, it reached 1.426 million barrels per day.

