Nigeria’s Envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, is Dead

The Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, Ambassador Demola Rasaq Seriki, is dead. He died Thursday (today) in Madrid, Spain.

He was aged 63.

A statement issued by his children said, “He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain.”

“It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we announce the loss of our much-loved and admired patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, His Excellency, Ambassador Demola Seriki, on December 15, 2022.

Born on November 30, 1959, he was a politician, teacher, businessman, and public administrator. He served until his death as the Nigerian ambassador to Spain, a position he assumed in January 2021, with concurrent accreditation as a permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation. He previously served as Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence.