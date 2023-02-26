Nigeria’s election: Fani-Kayode mocks Atiku Abubakar over election results

Femi Fani-Kayode has mocked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the announcement of the 2023 presidential election result by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

INEC will commence collation and announcement of results by 12 pm on Sunday and Fani-Kayode is already seeing a victory for Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate.

However, the former minister of aviation did not mention the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, who is currently leading in some states.

He believes that Tinubu will end up in Aso Rock Villa, while Atiku will head to Dubai, United Arab Emirates after the election results have been announced.

“As we wait for the results to be released by @inecnigeria I can tell you that it’s looking good for us. @officialABAT is preparing to go to the Villa whilst @atiku is preparing to go back to Dubai,” he tweeted.

“This time let’s hope he stays there! #NigeriaDecides2023 #presidentialelection2023.”