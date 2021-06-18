BUSINESS
Nigeria’s economy recovering from COVID-19 impact – IMF
International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that Nigeria’s economy is gradually recovering from the negative impact of COVID-19.
This is as it cautioned the federal government to keep reliance on CBN overdrafts for deficit financing within legal limits.
The Fund also urged the government continue to make efforts to strengthen budget planning and public finance management practices to allow for flexible financing
The IMF, in a statement at the end of its virtual meetings with the Nigerian authorities to discuss recent economic, financial developments and outlook, described the recent removal of the official exchange rate from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website as “encouraging”.
IMF mission, however, noted that both unemployment and inflation rates remain elevated.
The mission said following the sharp output contractions in the second and third quarters, gross domestic product (GDP) turned positive in Q4 2020 and growth reached 0.5 per cent year-on-year in Q1 2021 — supported by agriculture and services sectors.
“Nevertheless, the employment level continues to fall dramatically and, together with other socio-economic indicators, is far below pre-pandemic levels. Inflation slightly decelerated in May but remained elevated at 17.9 per cent, owing to high food price inflation,” the statement reads.
7 Million Nigerians Forced Into Poverty In 2020 – World Bank
At least 7 million Nigerians were pushed into poverty in 2020, according to the World Bank.
In the latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU), titled “Resilience through Reforms”, the World Bank said in 2020, the Nigerian economy experienced a shallower contraction of -1.8% than had been projected at the beginning of the pandemic (-3.2%)
“Although the economy started to grow again, prices are increasing rapidly, severely impacting Nigerian households.”
“As of April 2021, the inflation rate was the highest in four years. Food prices accounted for over 60% of the total increase in inflation. Rising prices have pushed an estimated 7 million Nigerians below the poverty line in 2020 alone.
“Nigeria faces interlinked challenges in relation to inflation, limited job opportunities, and insecurity.
“While the government has made efforts to reduce the effect of these by advancing long-delayed policy reforms, it is clear that these reforms will have to be sustained and deepened for Nigeria to realise its development potential,” the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, said
This is contrary to what President Buhari said recently that his administration has lifted 10 million people from poverty.
Meanwhile, inflations eased in May by 0.19 percent to 17.93 percent from 18.12 percent recorded in April 2021.
Electronic payment transactions hit N21.27tn in May
Transactions across various electronic payment channels rose marginally by 0.38 per cent to N21.27 trillion in May 2021, up from the N21.19 trillion recorded in April 2021.
Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Company Limited and a member of President Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, gave the figure in a report titled: “Economic Policy: More Clarity and Less Ambivalence,” which he presented at the Lagos Business School’s executive breakfast session at the weekend.
The report showed that the value of transactions was flat due to the slow level of economic activities recorded last month.
It showed that while point of sales (PoS) transactions declined marginally to N503.96 billion in May, down from N507.86 billion the previous month; transactions via NIBSS Instant Payment climbed to N21.246 trillion, as against N21.191 trillion recorded the previous month.
According to the report, May was a month of mixed economic data as Nigeria’s first quarter (Q1) 2021 Gross Domestic Product grew 0.5 per cent (1.36% below Q1 2020).
It stated that the Q1 2021 data confirmed a slow growth and fragile economy, even as inflation showed a slight moderation to 18.12 per cent with food inflation down to 22.72 per cent.
Growth was not as broadly inclusive as policymakers expected, it stated.
It said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had adopted the NAFEX rate on its website, suggesting it is now the official rate. The development was an indication of a move towards convergence, it said.
“Forex transactions now strictly system-generated- not on mobile phones. This is a more transparent price discovery and settlement system,” it added.
The parallel market rate fell sharply to N501 to a dollar at the weekend.
This, the report attributed to panic buying, speculative trading, forex rationing, and front-loading of demand.
“Naira is approaching its fair value as multiple exchange rates converge. At N410.75/$ the currency is overvalued by 19.30 per cent. Convergence around the Investors and Exporters’ forex rate is expected to continue, to further reduce the parallel market premium
“Parallel market rate will oscillate between N470/$ N490/$ in July and the CBN is to adopt a crawling peg strategy in the third quarter of 2021.
“The Naira-4-Dollar promo is going to have a muted impact on external reserves in the near term and the CBN will continue to clear its forex demand backlog to foreign portfolio investors,” it added.
Also, it predicted that gross external reserves would likely fall to $32 billion, adding that a higher oil price ($70pb) will buoy the naira and reserves.
Additionally, it anticipated that headline inflation might increase in May as insecurity continues to disrupt the commodities supply chain.
The report estimated that treasury bills and interbank interest rates would continue to rise in June, as the 364-day Treasury bill rates were fast approaching 12 per cent per annum.
Commenting on recent development in the cryptocurrency market, it stated that there were mixed views on the desirability of the digital trading instrument.
“Conservatives describe cryptocurrency as worthless and a movement from rat poison square to delusion. The less risk-averse investors think the time of cryptocurrency has come and Nigerian crypto investors are mainly speculators and looking to bypass exchange rate control regulations,” it added.
According to the report, the global value of the total cryptocurrency market is over $2 trillion, up from $260 billion a year ago. It estimated that the value of Bitcoin in Nigeria is $200 million, stating that the downside risk of cryptocurrency is high volatility
The market is currently driven by sentiment and momentum, it noted, adding that a tweet by Elon Musk sent a bearish signal, crashing the price of Bitcoin recently.
This, it stated, raised concerns about cryptocurrency as a store of value, adding that China, just like Nigeria, has banned its financial institutions from facilitating crypto exchange.
In Africa, it projected that inflation in the continent would average 8.1 per cent in 2021, noting that inflation increased in three countries and reduced in three others.
The 2021 GDP growth rate, according to the International Monetary Fund, is estimated at 2.5 per cent, with an average growth of 3.16 per cent expected over the next three quarters
“Real GDP growth – directionally positive but nominally insignificant. It is sub-optimal to have a significant impact on poverty and unemployment levels,” it added.
CBN increases forex allocation to banks
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased foreign exchange (forex) allocations to banks.
The move is to enable the banks meet the requests of customers, particularly travellers, seeking forex for travel allowances, payment of tuition and medical fees, among other invisibles.
The CBN’s action follows warning by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, at a weekend meeting with managing directors of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), cautioning them to desist from denying customers, particularly travellers, the opportunity to purchase forex for Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), tuition fees, and medical payments as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) transactions or for the repatriation of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) proceeds.
Confirming the discussions at the meeting of bank chiefs, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said in a note that the CBN remained committed to ensuring liquidity in the forex market to meet genuine and legitimate demands of customers.
He added: “The CBN agreed to increase the amount allocated to banks for travellers, Small and Medium Enterprises among others. The banks also agreed to operate something akin to foreign exchange imprest account such that the coffers of banks will be replenished so long as they retire the initial amounts to the satisfaction of the CBN.”
Nwanisobi allayed fears of a forex shortage and urged members of the public seeking to purchase foreign exchange for PTA, BTA, payment of tuition fees or medical fees to do so from their banks.
“We wish to assure members of the public that the CBN shall continue to monitor market developments and is committed to ensuring an efficient FX market for all legitimate users,” he said.
He, however, advised customers to approach their customer service representatives of their designated banks should they encounter challenges, adding that they could escalate complaints to the CBN via the bank’s toll-free line: 07002255226 or send an email to cpd@cbn.gov.ng if their requests are not met.
Sources at the meeting with the bank CEOs held to address the challenge faced by customers in accessing forex from their banks, said Emefiele warned that the CBN would deal with any bank that denies customers the opportunity to purchase foreign exchange for legitimate purposes.
According to the source, Emefiele said the CBN management frowned upon the seeming difficulty customers experienced in accessing foreign exchange through the banks, particularly for Invisibles such as PTA and requests bordering on tuition and healthcare needs.
Emefiele had last week reiterated the bank’s commitment to ensuring steady availability of foreign exchange for manufacturers.
Emefiele had also urged banks as well as Nigerians to strive to end environmental pollution and ensure sustenance of banking principles.
