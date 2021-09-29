BUSINESS
Nigeria’s economy may face major fiscal crisis says ActionAid
The ActionAid has raised the alarm that Nigeria’s economy might face a major fiscal crisis with the increasing financing of fiscal deficit with borrowings.
In a statement by the non-governmental organisation yesterday, after a virtual meeting to review the state of the nation by its General Assembly, members lamented that the fiscal deficit financed mostly by domestic and foreign borrowings has widened with high debt service payments, estimated at more than half of federally collected revenues. This, it noted poses major fiscal risk to Nigeria’s economy.
Other observations from the meeting were that Nigeria was faced with an unprecedented wave of different, but overlapping security crises – from kidnapping to extremist insurgencies – lamenting that almost every corner of the country has been hit by violence and crime with the growing insecurity being closely linked to the high rate of poverty in the country.
Attendees at the meeting also described as unhealthy the ongoing strike of medical doctors across the country, being the fourth time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some of the doctors saying they were being owed salaries for several months.
They lamented that many Nigerian media outlets had been reporting that patients – some with COVID-19 symptoms – were being turned away at short-staffed hospitals.
They, however, said the ongoing Review of the 1999 Constitution offers the opportunity for Nigerians to shape the constitution with the goal that it reflects the desires and aspirations of the citizens.
It stressed that some of the provisions to be considered vital for the uplifting the citizens out of the present socio-economic challenges included socio-economic and cultural rights as contained in chapter two of the country’s constitution; issues of gender equality and a thorough reform of the Nigeria Police.
They observed that the Twitter ban by the federal government has had severe economic costs, stating that it was a step backwards for civic engagements and threatens the civic space which has continued to shrink in recent years.
They, however, recommended that the rising public debt, unemployment, inflation, and high cost of living required the immediate embracing of fiscal federalism in absolute terms, noting that this would enable the country to break the vicious cycle of poverty, eliminate the wholesale dependence on oil which makes Nigeria a monolithic economy.
They also advised that tackling the nation’s current security challenges required increasing the manpower and welfare of all security agencies and equipping them with modern combat equipment, skills, and training, urging the government renew its partnership with neighboring countries to enhance intelligence exchange and information sharing that would help in quelling the insurgency and other sundry crimes, while calling for the state-of-the-art combat Tucano and Alpha jets newly acquired to be deployed immediately to help in further neutralizing the criminal elements with precision and bring the protracted insurgency to an end.
They urged the federal and state governments to explore different models to improve the work environment for medical practitioners, adding that health insurance must be made mandatory with sound mechanisms to prevent corruption for universal health care coverage.
VAT row: Firms remit August returns to FIRS
After a lull into the confusion arising from the row over Value Added Tax (VAT), many manufacturers and service-based companies have started remitting the tax to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), it was learnt at the weekend.
Remittance of VAT for August was due for returns on September 21.
Sources at the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning told our correspondent that the firms that paid were mindful of the law and the consequence of not paying.
Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami as well as Minister of Finance Mrs Zainab Ahmed last week reiterated that the tax should be remitted to the FIRS.
This is contrary to the Rivers and Lagos State laws authorising the payment of VAT to them.
The Finance Ministry source said: “There are a few companies that haven’t complied yet.”
He said such companies should realise that the two laws on VAT payments “remain in force.”
He said: ”The laws are yet again applicable. Penalties and interests would apply to defaulters.
“The FIRS is empowered by its Act to place a lien on the accounts of defaulting companies and even seal their premises.”
The agency, he said, was determined to enforce the laws through its enforcement department but before then, it would initiate an appeal.
The source added that the reason for the appeal “is to make taxpayers feel comfortable to come forward to carry out their civic duties rather than being cowed into paying tax.”
He said: “However where the appeal fails, recalcitrant companies will have their premises sealed, penalties and interests given against them, and in serious cases, their bank accounts frozen.”
The source also assured that FIRS would continue to disburse VAT proceeds to the beneficiaries in spite of the ongoing court cases.
“What the Court of Appeal’s status quo order means is that whatever was operational before the judgment of the Federal High Court, is to remain the position of things
“The VAT Act and the Finance Act 2020 remain in force and are applicable. This means that the formula for sharing to beneficiaries would continue as has been the case. They will receive their portions as stipulated under our extant laws.”
When contacted, Rivers state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, said the state was abiding by the Appeal Court ruling for all parties to go back to the status quo.
The war on VAT broke out in August when the Federal High Court, sitting in Rivers State gave a judgment that states and not the Federal Government should collect VAT.
Following this, the Rivers State House of Assembly passing a VAT collecting Bill which became law while Governor Nyesom Wike Assented to it.
But the FIRS challenged the judgment at the Court of Appeal.
Lagos State house of Assembly followed the Rivers route, passing the VAT collection Bill, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu assented to it.
Both states insisted the companies in their domains should pay VAT to them henceforth.
But the Court of Appeal ruled that parties should maintain the status quo.
Akwa Ibom State has already started the process of enacting a law like Rivers and Lagos states.
The VAT is shared at 15 per cent for Federal Government, 50 per cent to states and 30 per cent to local governments.
Last year, VAT generated N1.53 trillion into the consolidated revenue account.
Nigeria raises $4bn through Eurobonds
Nigeria has raised $4 billion through Eurobonds, which was a reflection of investors’ confidence in the economy.
The amount was raised after an intensive two days of virtual meetings with investors across the globe.
In a statement issued last night, the Debt Management Office (DMO) explained that the Order Book peaked at $12.2 billion, which enabled the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to raise $1 billion more than the $3 billion it initially announced.
It said: “This exceptional performance has been described as, “one of the biggest financial trades to come out of Africa in 2021” and “an excellent outcome”.
According to the DMO, bids for the Eurobonds were received from investors in Europe and America, as well as Asia. There was also good participation by local investors.
According to the statement, the size of the Order Book and the quality of investors demonstrates confidence in Nigeria.
The Eurobonds were issued in three tranches, details, namely seven years–,$1.25 billion at 6.125 per cent per annum; 12 years -$1.5 billion at 7.375 per cent per annum as well as 30 years -$1.25 billion at 8.25 per annum
The long tenors of the Eurobonds and the spread across different maturities are well aligned with Nigeria’s Debt Management Strategy, 2020 –2023, the DMO said.
It stressed that since the Eurobonds were issued as part of the New External Borrowing in the 2021 Appropriation Act, the raising of $4 billion through Eurobonds
provides a significant amount of funds to finance projects in the Act, thus contributing to the implementation of the 2021 Appropriation Act.
Nigeria returned to the International Capital Market (ICM) three years after its last outing in 2018, when it floated a $2.5 billion aggregate Eurobonds under its Global Medium Term Note Programme.
The DMO had stated that in addition to providing funding to part-finance the deficit in the 2021 Appropriation Act, the issuance of the Eurobonds would benefits the country in many other strategic ways.
According to the DMO, it would also bring about an inflow of foreign exchange, leading to an increase in external reserves to help support the naira exchange rate as well as Nigeria’s sovereign rating.
It further explained that when Nigeria raised funds externally through Eurobonds, it freed up space in the domestic market for private sector and sub-national borrowers.
The debt management body stated, “In effect, it helps the sovereign not to crowd out other borrowers in the domestic market. The issuance of Eurobonds by Nigeria has opened up opportunities for Nigeria’s corporate sector, notably banks, to issue Eurobonds to raise capital in the ICM.”
Dangote seeks loans for Lagos giant refinery as costs balloon to $19B
President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote is in talks with some of the world’s biggest oil traders to help finance his mega refinery project in Lekki, Lagos, Reuters has reported quoting close sources to the project.
The 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery, once complete, will be the continent’s largest plant and redraw major trade flows of crude and fuel in the Atlantic basin.
The refinery has been delayed by several years and the cost has ballooned to $19 billion from Dangote’s earlier estimates of $12-14 billion.
Construction was also delayed due to COVID-19 outbreaks among workers at the site and delays getting materials, two sources with knowledge of the project said.
Many industry sources do not expect any products before the second half of next year.
Hit by economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring construction costs, Dangote needs a cash injection.
Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC has agreed to buy a 20% stake in the refinery for about $2.8 billion but Dangote is looking for outside cash.
NNPC’s head Mele Kyari said a process was on-going to raise $1 billion with Afreximbank to fund part of its stake purchase.
The billionaire has held talks as recently as a month ago with executives from the world’s top two oil traders – Trafigura and Vitol.
Trafigura and Vitol declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Dangote Group did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
