Nigeria’s economy grew by 5.01% in second quarter -NBS

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product grew by 5.01 per cent, year-on-year, in the second quarter according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

NBS disclosed this in its GDP Report for Q2 released on Thursday.

According to the report, the 5.01 per cent marks three consecutive quarters of growth following the negative growth rates recorded in the second and third quarters of 2020.

The Q2 2021 growth rate was higher than the -6.10 per cent growth rate recorded in Q2 2020 and the 0.51 per cent recorded in Q1 2021 year on year.

This is an indication of the return of business and economic activity near levels seen prior to the nationwide implementation of COVID-19 related restrictions.

The Report stated that steady recovery observed since the end of 2020, with the gradual return of commercial activity as well as local and international travel, accounted for the significant increase in growth performance relative to the second quarter of 2020 when nationwide restrictions took effect.

Nevertheless, quarter on quarter, real GDP grew at -0.79 per cent in Q2 2021 compared to Q1 2021, reflecting slightly slower economic activity than the preceding quarter due largely to seasonality.

In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N39.12trn in nominal terms, higher than the second quarter of 2020 with aggregate GDP of N34.02trn, indicating a year on year nominal growth rate of 14.99 per cent.

The nominal GDP growth rate in Q2 2021 was higher than -2.80 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter of 2020 when economic activities slowed sharply at the outset of the pandemic.

The Q2 2021 nominal growth rate was also higher than 12.25 per cent growth recorded in Q1 2021