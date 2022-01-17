NEWS
Nigeria’s debt stock hits N39.6tn in 11 months
The Nigeria’s total debt stock rose from N32.9tn as of December 2020 to N39.6tn in November 2021.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, in her presentation of the 2022 approved budget, disclosed that the government borrowed N6.7tn between January and November 2021, according to a copy of the presentation obtained by our correspondent.
The new borrowing in the period under review consists of N5.1tn domestic debt and N1.6tn. The domestic debt, however, includes borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria, according to the presentation document.
In March 2021, the Debt Management Office had disclosed that the country’s total public debt stock was N32.9tn as of December 2020.
An additional N6.7tn loan means the total public debt stock would be about N39.6tn as of November 2021.
The DMO had disclosed that the country’s total public debt increased to N33.1tn at the end of the first quarter of 2021, from N32.9tn in December 2020, showing an increase of about 200bn.
In Q2 2021, the total debt stock rose by N2.4tn to N35.5tn by June 2021.
The increase continued by N2.5tn to hit N38tn by Q3 2021, which was the last figure provided by the DMO.
However, based on the minister’s presentation, there was an increase of N1.6tn from September to November 2021.
Within the 11-month period, debt servicing gulped N4.2tn which represents 76.2 per cent of the N5.51tn revenue generated during the period.
The minister defended government borrowing and the country’s debt level, insisting the country had a revenue challenge, and not a debt problem, adding that the debt level was still within sustainable limits.
She had said, “This is to restate, that the debt level of the Federal Government is still within sustainable limits. Borrowings are essentially for capital expenditure and human development as specified in Section 41(1)a of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.
“Having witnessed two economic recessions we have had to spend our way out of recession, which contributed significantly to the growth in the public debt. “It is unlikely that our recovery from each of the two recessions would have been as fast without the sustained government expenditure funded partly by debt.”
However, economic experts, including a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu, have countered the minister.
Moghalu had said, “There are many ways through which we can improve Nigeria’s domestic revenue situation without selling the future of our country. As to the argument that Nigeria does not have a debt problem but a revenue problem, that is mere sophistry. If you’re spending 90kobo of every one naira you earn repaying debt, you are insolvent.
“You cannot say that we have a debt-to-GDP ratio that allows you to continue borrowing. No! That is an argument for sustainable economies. You cannot be comparing Nigeria with advanced economies. We are in an economy that is still very basic.
“If you are not earning enough revenue, why are you borrowing? You are just compounding your problem. Why don’t you focus on where to get the revenue from instead of lazily ignoring that problem and just trying to survive with borrowing?
“If an individual was living a life that way, it would be a calamity. That is why Nigeria is in a calamitous situation today economically,” he said.
The World Bank had recently said Nigeria’s debt was vulnerable and costly, adding that the country’s debt was at risk of becoming unsustainable in the event of macro-fiscal shocks.
Kidnappers in military uniform abduct two federal workers on Lagos-Ibadan Road, demand N40million
Two staff of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) have been abducted around the Isara axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway end of Ogun State.
The victims were said to be on their way back to Lagos from Ibadan before the car in which they were travelling broke down around 6:45am, and while in the process of fixing the car, the gunmen in military camouflage emerged from the bush and marched them away.
The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Tope Adaramola, confirmed the incident.
Adaramola said the kidnappers had contacted the management demanding N20million each for the victims to regain freedom.
He said the kidnappers used the mobile phone of one of the victims to demand the ransom, adding that the management had equally reported the incident at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Isara.
Adaramola added that those abducted were junior workers of the council, that their salaries were not up to N60,000.
N2.4bn Judgment Debt: Supreme Court reverses self, restores GTBank’s appeal against Innoson Motors
The Supreme Court has set aside its earlier ruling which dismissed Guaranty Trust Bank’s (GTB) appeal against a N2.4 billion judgment in favour of Innoson Motors Nigeria Limited.
The apex court set aside its own decision on Friday, while delivering judgment in an application by GTB seeking the re-listing of the appeal on the grounds that it was wrongly dismissed.
The apex court in reversing itself relied on Order 8 Rules 16 of the Supreme Court’s rules that empowers it to set aside its decision in certain circumstances, like any other court.
Specifically, the five-member panel, led by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola in a unanimous decision on Friday, held that the apex court erred in its ruling of February 27, 2019, wherein it erroneously dismissed GTB’s appeal with number: SC/694/2014 against the decision of the Court of Appeal, Ibadan, Oyo State.
The apex court in the lead judgment written by Justice Tijani Abubakar, but read by Justice Abdu Aboki, claimed that it was misled by its Registry, which failed to promptly bring to the notice of the panel that sat on the case on February 27, 2019, that GTB had already filed its appellant’s brief of argument.
The apex court noted that had the panel that sat on the case on February 27, 2019, notified it of the existence of the appellant’s brief of argument, it would not have given the ruling which dismissed GTB’s appeal on grounds of lack of diligent prosecution.
The apex court justices explained that the court has powers to reverse itself where there was any reason to do so, especially where any of the parties had obtained judgment by fraud, default or deceit; where such a decision is a nullity or where it is obvious that the court was misled into giving a decision.
According to the judgment, the circumstances of the GTB case falls into the category of the rare cases where the Supreme Court could amend or alter its own order on the grounds that the said order or judgment did not present what it intended to record.
“I am convinced that at the material time that the appellant’s appeal was inadvertently dismissed by this court, there was in place, a valid and subsisting brief of argument filed by the applicant.
“It will be unjust to visit the sin of the court’s Registry on an innocent, vigilant, proactive and diligent litigant.
“It is obvious from the material before us, that there were errors committed by the Registry of this court, having failed to bring to the notice of the panel of Justices that sat in chambers on February 27, 2019 that the appellant had indeed filed its brief of argument. This is a case deserving of positive consideration by this court.
“Having gone through all the materials in this application therefore, I am satisfied that the appellant/applicant’s brief of argument was filed before the order of this court made on February 27, 2019 dismissing the applicant’s appeal.
“The order dismissing the appeal was therefore made in error. It ought not to have been made if all materials were disclosed. The application is therefore, meritorious and hereby succeeds,” the apex court held.
He proceeded to set aside the court’s ruling of February 27, 2019 dismissing GTB’s appeal and ordered that the appeal marked: 694/2014 “be relisted to constitute an integral part of the business of this court until its hearing and determination on the merit.”
Other members of the panel were John Okoro and Helen Ogunwumiju.
Nigeria cannot afford another Buhari in 2023 —Northern Elders
THE Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said the North will not make the same mistake it made by voting for another president in the mould of General Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
Rather, NEF said the region would only vote for a competent president regardless of where he comes from.
Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the northern leaders of thought held at Arewa House Kaduna on Saturday, the Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, was emphatic northerners will not vote for just any candidate based on sentiment as it did in the case of Buhari in 2015.
NEF described Buhari’s tenure as a disaster not only for the region but also for the entire country.
The Northern elders said Northern and southern politicians have equal rights to vie for the nation’s exalted office in the 2023 presidential race.
He also said that the North would vote for a competent president in 2023 whether from the North or South, adding that the region would go for a competent ‘Nigerian president’ only.
Baba-Ahmed warned that no northern presidential candidate should take the region for granted in the 2023 race, pointing out that the North would not condone what he called “another Buhari mistake.”
He noted that the North was deceived into voting for Buhari believing that the country would be better off.
He lamented that “the reverse was the case today, as the North and the entire country are worse than when Buhari took over in 2015.”
“A northerner and a southerner have equal rights to contest, but northerners should be very careful about who they vote for in 2023.
“No northerner should take us for granted. That’s how we ended up with President Buhari. We don’t want to repeat the same mistake. If you are a northerner, you must be better than all the candidates; for us, that’s the bottom line.
“It’s not enough to be a northerner. You have to be the best. You have to be the best for the North and you have to be the best for the rest of Nigeria.
“We are looking for a Nigerian president. If it comes from the North, fine. But he must be voted for by Nigerians and he must be good and he must be better than all the others. That’s what we are looking for,” he said.
Earlier, the convener of the meeting, Professor Ango Abdullahi, boasted that the North has always been the kingmaker in determining who becomes president.
He was apparently reacting to the statement by the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu, who said nothing barred him as a kingmaker from aspiring to be a king.
Ango said, “I heard that somebody was saying he is the kingmaker and now wants to be a king. It is not that I want to be seen to be arrogant, but the North has always been the kingmaker.”
Ango, who is also the convener of NEF, admitted that the region was facing serious problems, saying, “we feel we have to converge here in Arewa House to discuss and exchange views and ideas on what to do in order to be out of the quagmire.
“As leaders of thought, we can offer something. Today’s meeting is perhaps the first of its kind to see leaders from Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), NEF, dozens of other groups discuss the problems of the region.
“Even though, we are supposed to be resting. We should not be here. My generation has overstayed its welcome or is overstaying its welcome.
“I told myself that the time has come for me to rest. The time has come for the younger ones and our children to take up the challenge. I am 84 years old,” he said.
In a communiqué issued after the meeting with the theme ‘Rebuilding the North’ and read by Professor Danjuma Doknan Decent, NEF said “The current state of insecurity in the North is unprecedented and unacceptable.”
While commending the efforts of the nation’s defence and security forces in rolling back sundry threats that have weakened the Nigerian State and made life almost valueless, the meeting advised Buhari, governors and legislators to revisit and re-prioritize spending on security and address poverty.
The meeting said “the fundamental rights of all political parties to field candidates of their choices, and the right of voters to freely exercise choices over who leads them cannot be compromised.
“Northerners have equal rights to aspire to all offices, but they must raise competence, evidence of personal integrity and commitments to the rule of law above all other considerations.
“Northerners should ignore provocative statements from groups in the South of Nigeria who appear to believe that command democracy in which threats and hate campaigns are their hallmarks or defining elements will work in Nigeria. North should vote for the best leader.”
The forum advised the Federal Government to postpone the planned 2022 national population and housing census in view of the large numbers of displaced Nigerians and the proximity of the exercise to the 2023 elections.
