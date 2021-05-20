NEWS
Nigeria’s debt profile to hit N36.3trn as President Buhari seeks fresh N2.3trn loan
President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the approval of the National Assembly for a new external borrowing plan of N2.343 trillion (about $6.183 billion) as contained in the 2021 budget.
This new borrowing will raise Nigeria debt stock to about N33 N36.3 trillion.
The president also urged the National Assembly to approve a list of all donor-funded projects under the 2018-2020 Federal Government External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan.
The president’s request was conveyed in two separate letters addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, which was read on the floor of the House by the deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase.
The Senate had recently approved foreign loans of $1.5 billion (about N571.5billion) and €995 million (about N528.4billion) which amount to N1.1trillion for the federal government.
The Debt Management Office (DMO) had in the previous month put Nigeria’s Public debt at N32.915trillion as of December 31, 2020.
This is made up of the debt stock of the federal and state governments as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
NEWS
Buhari’s ex-in-law wanted for ‘fraud’ finally opens up on being wanted for $65m fraud
Gimba Kumo, a former son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, has claimed he was never invited by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for the alleged misappropriation of $65m, before he was declared wanted.
Kumo is alleged to have embezzled the money while he was Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.
The ICPC declare him wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola
However, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, which is dated May 18, 2021, Kumo described the development as unfortunate, adding that no attempt was made at inviting him before he was declared wanted.
The letter signed by his lawyer, Chief O.U Orji, and Uwem Umoawan, read in part, “We were reliably informed by our client that he was never served with any official invitation in line with Section 29, 30, 31, and 32 of the ICPC Act, 2000.
“Since he left the FMBN, his private office and home addresses are well known to the public as both the DSS and the EFCC have also effected service/invitation to him personally which he honoured without any hesitation on the same issues as he does not have anything to hide.”
NEWS
All federal contracts awarded in last 6 years are illegal – Falana
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN yesterday said all the contracts awarded by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the last six years are illegal, adding that they were awarded in violation of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.
Falana stated this during the 24th Anti-corruption Situation Room (ACSR) organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) in Abuja.
The lawyer said the Procurement Act stipulates that every contract shall go through an 11-member Public Procurement Council, which comprises five members from government and six from professional bodies.
On this ground he said, “This council is yet to be inaugurated. All the contract awards announced at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting are illegal because none of them passed through the Public Procurement Council.”
Falana who also accused professional bodies of aiding and abetting corruption committed by public office holders, added that anti-graft agencies in Nigeria are largely kind towards professional associations especially as it relates to corrupt practices of their clients.
He however advocated for professional associations to publish the names of their members who are complicit to corrupt practices of their clients as part of measures to ensure that the fight against corruption achieves expected result.
The legal practitioner who charged the 107 registered professional bodies in the country to wake up to their responsibilities, stressed
NEWS
Health workers give El-Rufai 48 hours to recall sacked nurses
Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to recall sacked nurses who are below level 14 and tender unreserved public apology to the Global President and Nigerian workers.
MHWUN, in a statement by its President, Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, described the actions of the governor as “barbaric, primitive and anarchist” that is still being practised in modern day Nigeria.
Josiah explained that the governor had earlier “illegally and forcefully” retired officers who are 50 years of age and above, officers on GL. 14 and above, converted officers on GL. 01 – 06 to casual labourers and dismissed nurses on GL. 14 and below.
These actions, according to him, were taken without regard to extant labour laws and circulars that regulate employment of public servants whose appointments are clothed with statutory flavour.
The statement partly read, “We particularly call on all workers and citizens of Kaduna State to tag Tuesday, 18th May, 2021 as a sad day for democracy and a day of mourning when an elected governor threw away the constitution he swore to uphold and embraced thuggery.
“We call on the entire citizens of Kaduna State to particularly remember this day so that when this same man come calling to beg for votes to go to the retirement home of former governors – the senate or for any other elective position, he should be rejected out rightly as there is no room for anarchist in a democratic society.
“Meanwhile, we call on our members nationwide to remain alert and await further directives on this matter as “an injury to one is an injury to all” and “injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere”.
