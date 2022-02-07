NEWS
Nigeria’s Constitution allows Muslim women to wear hijab – FG
The Nigerian government says the country’s constitution allows Muslim women to wear hijab in line with the teachings of their faith.
Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu disclosed this at the National Mosque, Abuja on Sunday during a public lecture organised by the Coalition of Nigerian Muslim Women as part of activities marking this year’s World Hijab Day.
Adamu noted that all citizens are allowed to practise their religions as long as no harm or inconvenience is caused to other people.
The minister, represented by Hajiya Sidikat Shomope of the Social Mobilisation Department, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), said it was unfortunate that the controversy over the wearing of hijab in the country had gone down to the school level and generated needless clashes.
There was violence on Thursday at the Baptist High School, Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government of Kwara State, leading to the killing of Habeeb Idris, a Muslim student of the school, when a rally by the Muslim students was reportedly disrupted by hoodlums and security agents.
The minister said, “The wearing of hijab by Muslim women is a Sunna as recommended in the Holy Qur’an (Q 33 V 59).”
According to him, there is a lot the country can gain by dialoguing on matters of religious differences rather than resorting to violence.
“Our children will remain citizens of Nigeria irrespective of their faith. They will live and interact in the world outside school where no boundary exists between the religions.
“We should understand that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees freedom of religion to all citizens. This, by implication, means that all citizens are allowed to practise their religions according to the teachings of their faith as long as no harm or inconvenience is caused to other people.”
He appealed to all traditional, religions and community leaders to use their offices to douse tension so that Nigerians could all live in peace, harmony and tolerance.
Why I visited UK – Tinubu
Former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu has insisted his journey to the United Kingdom was not for medical reasons.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader returned to Nigeria on Sunday after 10 days.
A terse statement on his social media accounts Monday morning informed the public that the trip was about 2023 election.
It said the presidential aspirant had “consultations with Nigerians and other stakeholders in the diaspora”.
“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised to continue consultations in line with his intention to seek the office of The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” it said.
A cross-section of Nigerians are worried about Tinubu’s foreign trips that have become frequent in recent years.
Last year, the politician was in London for nearly three months on health grounds. President Muhammadu Buhari and several others visited him.
Tinubu underwent a surgery on his right knee and “rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy”, according to his media office.
Canada protests: State of emergency declared in Ottawa
Ottawa, the capital of Canada, is in a State of Emergency (SOE) following a declaration on Sunday.
Mayor Jim Watson explained that the measure was to deal with protests that already shut down many parts of the city.
Thousands of truckers and sympathizers have been on the streets for nearly two weeks despite government warnings.
The ‘Freedom Convoy’ commenced in January in opposition to the Canadian vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers.
Watson warned of “serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents” due to ongoing demonstrations.
The Mayor said the SOE “highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government”.
The protesters demand that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration carry out thorough health reforms.
The government would not yield on the vaccination rules, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino stated on Sunday.
Ottawa police are collecting financial, digital, vehicle registration and other evidence for use in criminal prosecutions.
Benin Republic government extends Sunday Igboho’s detention for six months
Contrary to speculations following the announcement by an Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, at the weekend that Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, will soon be released from detention, the government of the Republic of Benin has renewed his incarceration for another six months.
The renewal came less than two days after Olajengbesi made the announcement though he has since resigned from the team of Nigerian lawyers handling Igboho’s case.
Olajengbesi in a post on Facebook had written that “Chief Sunday Igboho will be out very soon and there will be massive jubilation across the entire Yoruba land. He is no doubt a courageous man. This is very authoritative just that our Yoruba leaders should stop being selfish and allow good to prevail.”
However, counsel to Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), on Sunday night disclosed that the Benin Republic government has renewed the incarceration without any hearing.
Alliyu had stated that “the government of the Republic of Benin has renewed the incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa for another six months even though there is no criminal charge in their file in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria.”
This development is a blow to the hope generated among his camp of supporters following Olajengbesi’s announcement as they have been expressing worries over his prolonged stay in detention.
Igboho has been in detention in Benin Republic since he was arrested at the Cotonou airport by the West Africa’s nation security forces while he was trying to visit Germany in July 2021.
The 49-year-old agitator left Nigeria for Benin Republic after the Federal Government declared him wanted and he has since spent over 200 days in detention in Benin Republic prison.
A Beninise court had blocked the extradition move of Igboho to Nigeria while ruling that the activist be remanded in prison pending further hearing.
