Nigeria’s Anti-Graft Commission, ICPC Lists Supreme Court, Appeal Court, 50 Other Agencies As ‘High Corruption Risk’ Establishments, Begins Probe

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has listed Nigeria’s apex Court, Supreme Court, the Appeal Court among the 52 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that declined response to its 2022 Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS).

ICPC has therefore classified the 52 MDAs as “High Corruption Risk” (HCR) and are flagged for further inquiries and actions.

Other MDAs in the list include the Federal Ministry of Education; the National Centre for for Agricultural Mechanisation, Ilorin; the National Population Commission; the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS); the National Environmental Standards Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the National Pension Commission.

Also listed are the; Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC); Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON); National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC); National Broadcasting Commission (NBC); Federal Civil Service Commission; Nigerian Christian Pilgrimage Commission; Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi; Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission; Sheds Science and Technology; National Boundary Commission and Nigerian Copyright Commission, Abuja.

Also, Radiographers Regulation Board of Nigeria; Legal Aid Council; National Centre for Women Development; Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa; Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria; National Hospital, Abuja; National Judicial Institute; Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria; University College Hospital, Ibadan; Nigerian Television (NTA); Ogu-Osun River Basin Development; Federal School of Medical Laboratory; National Agricultural Seeds Council, Kwali and Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Abeokuta were in the High Corruption Risk list.

ICPC also classified the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund; the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi; Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar; National Cereals Research Institute, Badegg; Medical Science Laboratory Council of Nigeria; National Examination Council (NECO), Minna; Federal Polytechnic, Ilana, Akwa Ibom State; National Gallery of Arts; National Institute for Leather Science and Technology, Kaduna; Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Iron, Akwa Ibom State; National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism; University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and Federal College of Education, Zaria.

Others are Federal College of Fresh-Water Fisheries; National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Technology, Bad, Maiduguri, Borne State Centre, SAYE Village, Zaria; Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (PAN); Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.