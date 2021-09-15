NEWS
Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau submits 27 findings on crash that killed ex-Chief Of Army Staff, others
Three months after the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of 11 military personnel, including former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Nigeria has submitted its interim report to the Nigerian Air Force.
The investigator was said to have listed 27 initial findings and eight safety recommendations for immediate implementation.
This was made known in a joint statement signed on Wednesday by NAF spokesman, Edward Gabkwet; and his AIB counterpart, Tunji Oketunbi.
Recall that on May 21, 2021 the NAF Beechcraft 350 jet crashed near the Kaduna International Airport, killing all officers on board.
Following the crash, AIB was directed by NAF to break away from protocol and investigate the crash.
AIB only investigates crashes involving civil airlines.
The Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of AIB, Engr Akin Olateru noted that although the accident involved a military aircraft and crew, it happened at a civil airport, which may explain why it was willing to break away from the norm and investigate the crash.
The statement was titled, ‘Accident Investigation Bureau Submits Interim Report On Aircraft Accident Involving Nigerian Air Force King Air-350 Aircraft To The Chief Of Air Staff’.
It read, “Following the unfortunate incident involving a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) King Air -350 aircraft at the vicinity of Kaduna Civil Airport on 31 May 2021, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao directed that a joint investigative body consisting of experienced NAF safety officers and the Accident Investigative Bureau (AIB) be constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding the air crash.
“After about three months of painstaking joint investigation, the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of AIB, Engr Akin Olateru FNSE, today 15 September 2021 submitted an interim report on the sad incident to the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Amao, at his office at NAF Headquarters, Abuja.
“The submitted report is organized into three sections namely; the information obtained in the course of the investigation; analysis of data collected in view of the Board’s Terms of Reference; and the conclusion, which covers the initial findings and immediate recommendations.
“It should be noted that at this interim stage, a total of 27 initial findings and 8 immediate safety recommendations were made for the convening authority as well as other aviation-related agencies for immediate implementation. It is expected that the final report will contain the flight data recorder readout, the reviewed operator’s and service provider’s standard operating procedures as well as other detailed analyses.
“While receiving the report, the CAS reiterated the main essence of activating the ‘joint investigative’ clause contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the NAF and the AIB on 1 July, 2020. According to him, the successful collaboration is a clear indication of the potency of collaboration in aircraft accident investigation, which must be encouraged.
“Air Marshal Amao also noted that such collaborative efforts make accident investigations more transparent and open while also stating that the outcome of the investigation is not necessarily aimed at punitive measures but essentially at generally improving safety in the aviation industry.
“On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of AIB, Engr Akin Olateru stated that the joint investigation with the NAF was its first direct involvement in military air crash investigation in Nigeria and second investigation outside its mandate having also assisted Sao Tome and Principe in the past. He also stated that copies of the report, with the endorsement of the CAS, will also be submitted to the Hon. Minister of Aviation and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to ensure that the recommendations addressed to aviation agencies are implemented.
“The Commissioner also stated that although the accident involved a military aircraft and crew, it happened at a civil airport adding that the involvement of AIB in the investigation by the Nigerian Air Force would help in closing the gaps on the civil aviation side.”
Ten dead as Nigerian Air Force fighter jet targeting Boko Haram ‘accidentally’ bombs Yobe village
Tragedy struck in the fight against terror group, Boko Haram, on Wednesday, when a fighter jet involved in the counter-insurgency operation in the North-East bombed a village in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State, killing at least 10 villagers.
Yunusari is in the Northern part of Yobe State, sharing international border with Niger Republic.
According to residents, the fighter jet belonging to the military approached from the Eastern part of the town around 8:30am and started firing sporadically.
However, a military source who confirmed the story told SaharaReporters that the Air Force “accidentally” hit the wrong coordinates while targeting a camp belonging to Boko Haram insurgents in the area.
The Chairman of Yunusari Local Government Area, Alhaji Bukar Gaji also confirmed the incident.
“Yes, it happened; we received the sad news today and the victims are currently in the hospital receiving treatment,” he said.
However, Edward Gabkwet, Air Force spokesman denied the incident.
Speakingon the issue, Gabkwet said, “This tweet is false in its entirety. The NAF last conducted a mission into Yobe State (Not Yunusari LGA) on 5 September 2021 and it was an armed recce. No bomb or missile was even expended. Thanks.”
He was reacting to a tweet by a media organisation.
Villagers in the past have reported some civilian casualties in near-daily bombardments in Northeastern Nigeria.
Recently, a military jet that came to repel an attack by Boko Haram dropped a bomb that landed in a compound where civilians were having child christening.
A fighter jet also on a mission against Boko Haram extremists in April 2021 mistakenly bombed men of the Nigerian Army, killing over 20 officers.
The soldiers who were reinforced from Ngandu village were said to be on their way to Mainok, headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno state which was under attack by militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād.
Some of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 and freed last year also said three of their classmates were killed by Air Force bombardments.
In June 2021, an offensive aerial bombardment the NAF Alpha jet carried out around Genu town in Niger State resulted in the killing of some wedding guests.
Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig: Jack Grealish scores on his Champions League debut as Pep Guardiola’s side win thriller
They are in revered company, Manchester City. Only a finite number of teams can score six and leave disappointed with what transpired.
The positive bits are that Jack Grealish is off the mark in Europe – a stunning goal it was too – and that this could end up representing an important victory over opposition who pose the most direct threat to City’s progression from this group.
Kevin De Bruyne started for the first time this season, Phil Foden managed his first minutes. City recorded a 50th Champions League victory, with only Real Madrid having reached that milestone quicker in the history of the competition.
The really positive aspect was that Paris Saint-Germain dropped two points in Bruges so maybe nit-picking City’s errors after a game they eventually won is a bit much.
But that is what Guardiola will be doing privately, focused on the big picture. RB Leipzig were never really out of the game despite conceding half a dozen – Christopher Nkunku finishing with a super hat-trick – and that will worry Guardiola, whose ongoing disagreements with Riyad Mahrez on the touchline drew fascination.
And this was not the Leipzig we have become accustom, not the semi-finalists of 2020. They have lost three of their opening four Bundesliga matches. They lost their manager and two best players to Bayern Munich over the summer. That speaks to a worrying monopoly in Germany. A debate for another day perhaps.
Guardiola praised the ‘young, aggressive’ visitors rather than criticising his own team. There instead came a veiled dig at absent supporters.
‘We scored 16 goals in the last three games here,’ he said. ‘I’d like more people to come on Saturday. We will be tired. Southampton are so dangerous. I invite all our people to come at 3pm to watch our game.’
Rather than empty seats, the debate here is whether City can get away with playing glorified basketball in the Parc des Princes in a fortnight’s time. The smart money is that they cannot. PSG might well fancy themselves to avenge last season’s semi-final defeat, particularly armed with Lionel Messi and their other Galactico free transfers.
This was the strange aspect of Wednesday night: Guardiola’s prolonged, often inevitable, success at City is built on structural control, defensive awareness.
That went missing for 90 minutes and it will agitate him ahead of the Premier League’s return at the weekend. The absence of both Aymeric Laporte and John Stones should not to act as absolute mitigation.
It was all a bit lapse. Nathan Ake scored early doors – his thumping header a product of Grealish’s arcing corner and a free run at his marker – before later forming one-quarter of City’s porous back line.
When Nordi Mukiele headed a comical own goal on 28 minutes, looking every bit the man who actually meant to convert De Bruyne’s delicious cross, the game appeared dead.
City were moving the ball crisply by that point but had not been.
The opener came from a set piece but owed much to City’s sharpness in midfield, an urgency that had lacked. Guardiola had appeared a picture of exasperation and after Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri cleverly – and quickly – worked angles in midfield to open the game in the build-up to winning that corner, their manager threw his arms out as if to say, “finally”.
Then the teams started trading blows. Nkunku managed to wriggle free of Ake to head in just before the break, only for Lukas Klostermann to handle inside the box and Mahrez dispatched the penalty with no fuss. Perhaps he was just happy to find himself a distance away from the manager.
City were 3-1 ahead at the break but then slipped back into difficulty five minutes after half-time. Again, it came amid defensive confusion. Again, it was Nkunku. The striker nestled himself between Dias and Ake – who are not exactly familiar playing alongside each other – and planted a header into Ederson’s near post.
Andre Silva and Ferran Torres both had the ball in the net, although both adjudged offside after being allowed to carry on by linesmen told to keep their flags down no matter how obvious the infringement.
Grealish seemed to have sealed it on 56 minutes. He had beavered away all evening – City’s best player – and deserved to cap that with a goal. Dias hooked a clearance high into the sky and the £100million record signing scampered off, intent on inflicting damage. He stood up Tyler Adams, shifting possession away from his marker, and curled high into the far corner.
That is what they bought him for and Grealish is already becoming a favourite around these parts. ‘I loved it,’ Grealish said. ‘I’ve been waiting a while. The past few weeks, I couldn’t wait for this game. It’s a great night.’
Leipzig were still allowed to keep going on the break regardless. Nkunku broke clear and took Leipzig to within one as he steered his memorable hat-trick into Ederson’s far corner.
At that point – for two minutes between minutes 73 and 75 – Leipzig probed an improbable point.
Joao Cancelo had other ideas, though, hitting back almost immediately by screeching home a fifth on the edge of the box. Nerves were settled by that point – even more so when the returning Angelino was sent off for a second yellow.
There remained time for substitute Gabriel Jesus to add a sixth and, on paper, this all looked rather comfortable for a team with designs of finally lifting this trophy. Paper sometimes lies.
PSG’s front three of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar fail to shine on their first start together as Club Bruges earn a well-deserved point
Lionel Messi failed to provide Paris St-Germain with any sparkle as the Ligue 1 team’s potent attacking trio lacked inspiration in a disappointing 1-1 draw at Club Bruges in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.
Making his first start for the French team, the Argentine forward hit the woodwork but was otherwise far from his brilliant best alongside the hugely disappointing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who set up Ander Herrera for PSG’s first-half opener before being replaced injured after the break.
Brugge, who levelled before halftime through Hans Vanaken, were more aggressive and had the best chances against a PSG side lacking quality and defensive focus.
The result left PSG and Brugge trailing Group A leaders Manchester City by two points after the Premier League champions crushed RB Leipzig 6-3.
‘We didn’t play a fantastic game but to be fair we did enough to win, we deserved to win,’ said Herrera.
‘Maybe they had opportunities at the beginning of the second half but I think we controlled the match, we had a lot of chances.
Brugge keeper Simon Mignolet disagreed.
‘I didn’t have a lot of work, I just pulled a couple of saves. We played as a compact side, it was the right approach,’ the Belgian said.
With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe together on the pitch for the first time, PSG made a confident start but Brugge responded well.
Mbappe broke down the left flank and his low cross was met by Herrera, who opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a low finish for his fourth goal of the season – his third in his last two games.
Messi set up Mbappe, who went close in the 23rd minute with an angled shot that was deflected by Mignolet but PSG were lulled into a false sense of security.
On a sharp attack, the visitors’ defence was overwhelmed on the right side and after a late run into the box, Vanaken connected with Eduard Sobol’s cutback to beat Keylor Navas after 27 minutes.
Messi hit the woodwork with a fine curling shot from the edge of the box before Brugge threatened again as Vanaken forced Navas into a diving save with a low free kick.
The keeper was made to work again to tip Charles De Ketelaere’s rising shot over the bar before halftime.
Danilo replaced Leandro Paredes as PSG’s holding midfielder while Julian Draxler took over from Georginio Wijnaldum as roving midfielder after the break.
PSG suffered a blow six minutes into the second half when Mbappe limped off the pitch after taking a knock on his ankle and was substituted by Mauro Icardi.
Messi had PSG’s first chance of the second half 20 minutes from time with an angled shot before picking up a yellow card, but Brugge did more than enough to claim a well-deserved point.
