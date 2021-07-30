POLITICS
‘Nigerians won’t go back to Egypt’, APC hits Atiku
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has told Atiku Abubakar that Nigerians are no longer interested in being ruled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has tackled former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar who said Nigerians are yearning for the return of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
After a private meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Thursday, Atiku had said the opposition party will wrest power from the APC.
But reacting in a statement on Friday, John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary of the APC National Caretaker Committee, said Nigerians will not return to the PDP.
“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ought to know that Nigerians can never return to Egypt again. They cannot vote the PDP in 2023 having tested the party and known that it is a failure. In other words, nothing good can come out of PDP.”
“They were there for 16 years without anything to show for it. The achievements of our party in the less than eight years in power has eclipsed the PDP 16 wasted years.
“APC is not in the class with the PDP in many ways,” he said.
More PDP governors to defect, says Presidency
The Presidency took swipe on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned the Presidential Villa into its headquarters.
At their meeting in Bauchi on Monday, PDP governors accused the APC of “parading” coerced PDP members who defected into the ruling party.
But, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina chided the governors for belly-aching over the misfortune of their party.
Speaking from the United Kingdom (UK) in a television interview, Adesina claimed some of them (PDP governors) come to the Villa at night unannounced.
According to him, some PDP governors have been talking with the APC leadership on plans to defect, saying that many of them will dump their party next year when President Buhari begins to inaugurate projects.
The presidential spokesman said: “There will be a massive unveiling of infrastructure come 2022; starting from commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which the PDP could not achieve in 16 years, to the AKK Pipeline and so many highways. These massive projects will make a lot of PDP governors to join the APC.”
He described the PDP as a beleaguered party in total confusion.
Between now and 2023, there will be more confusion in the party. No one makes noise when they (PDP) were holding BoT (Board of Trustees) meetings during Obasanjo (Olusegun) Yar’Adua (Umaru) and Jonathan (Goodluck) regimes. Why are they complaining now?”
On President Buhari’s trip to the UK, Adesina said that the countries battling with out-of-school children will be discussing on how to tackle the issue.
President Buhari and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he said, will meet on the sideline of the event.
On insecurity, he said there were challenges in certain areas but that doesn’t mean good things have not been happening in the country.
He said: “These challenges are being tackled; just like many other countries are facing challenges. All the security challenges are being taken as a whole; we are also working on infrastructure massively and tackling insecurity massively.”
APC sweeps Ogun LG poll
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 17 of the 20 chairmanship seats announced so far in Saturday’s Local Government election held in Ogun State.
The results were announced Sunday morning by Mr Babatunde Osibodu, the Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGISIEC) at the commission’s head office in Abeokuta.
Osibodu said that pending results from Odeda, Ado-Odo/Ota and Abeokuta-South Local Government areas would be announced as soon as they were received from the collation centres.
He said that results of the elections into all the 236 councillorship positions in the state would also be announced when they were ready.
The OGISIEC chairman assured that all the results would be announced on Sunday.
Ogun LG polls: Govt restricts movement on Saturday
The Ogun State government has announced the restriction of movement of persons and goods between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.
The restriction would enable voters in the 20 local government areas of the state to participate freely in the local government elections.
onsequent upon this, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, vowed to enforce the restriction order on vehicular movement, in collaboration with other security agencies.
According to a release from the office of the TRACE Corps Commander/Chief Executive, Cdr. ‘Seni Ogunyemi, “all Area Commanders, Divisional Commanders, Unit Commanders and Head of Squads, have been put on red alert to synergize with other services in the scope of their command structure to ensure orderliness during and after the election period.”
The TRACE officials were asked to scan, track and locate suspicious movement and provide adequate information on same, as witnessed on locations and on roads.
They are also to place on standby, rescue equipment, for quick response to emergency traffic challenges before, during and after the election.
It is also the duty of the traffic officials to ensure that vehicles with voting materials get to their locations at the right time without hindrance.
TRACE urged the general public, particularly the voting public, to respect and uphold the rules and regulations guiding their movement and restricting vehicular movement to guarantee a hitch free and credible Local Government Election in the State.
