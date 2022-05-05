NEWS
Nigerians to pay more on calls, text messages, data as FG slams 5% duty on recharge cards
Indications have emerged that Nigerians may have to pay more on calls, text messages and data as President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the collection of five per cent as excise duty on telephone recharge cards and vouchers.
The charge is part of new items on the list of goods liable for excise duty on the Finance Act in the country.
Excise duty is a levy charged at the time of manufacturing. It is also a form of indirect tax on the sale or consumption of certain goods, products, services or activities such as tobacco, alcohol, narcotics, gambling etc., mainly to discourage their use and consumption. Nigeria’s Finance Act has extended the list to include beverages, non-alcoholic drinks etc.
According to a circular , Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning, directed the Nigerian Customs to create a tariff line for the collection of the excise on mobile telephones, electricity meters (components) and set up boxes at five per c
The federal government is expected to raise at least N150 billion from the duty while customs will pocket about 10 billion, a 7 per cent collection fee.
The circular conforms with another list of excisable items by customs to include telephone recharge cards and vouchers at five per cent.
The collection was part of new items on the 2020 Finance Act signed by President Buhari. Although no rate was not stated, it is clear that the president might have okayed the collection of the duty at five per cent as empowered to do by the Act.
Section 21 (1) of the Act describes goods liable to excise duty as “Goods imported and those manufactured in Nigeria and specified in the first schedule of this Act shall be charged with duties of excise at the rate specified under the duty column in the Schedule.
Subsection 2 further added that “telecommunication services provided in Nigeria shall be charged with duties of excise at the rate specified under the duty column in the Schedule as the President may by Order prescribe pursuant to section 13 of this Act”.
In the current (2021) finance act, a new section was inserted to include “excise duty on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages shall be charged at a specific rate of N10 per litre”.
The new 5 per cent levy on recharge cards will increase call costs and add to other taxes levied on telcos operating in the country. Some of these levies include the right of way charges, National Information Technology Development Fund Levy, National Cybersecurity Fund, and Annual Operating Levy in addition to existing statutory taxes like tertiary education tax, companies income tax, and value-added tax.
On Wednesday, telecommunication companies under the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) asked for upward reviews in voice calls, short message services (SMS) and data costs. In a recent letter addressed to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), ALTON cited the rising energy costs and high operating expenses as major reasons.
NEWS
Eight feared dead in Lagos gang fight
Eight persons were feared dead in street gang fights at Agege, Lagos.
The deceased persons were either shot, stabbed or hacked by armed men alleged to be Palace Boys loyal to one Mayor, as well as thugs from Shiaba, Pero and Otubu areas.
Although there had been clashes between the factions, it was gathered that Sunday night’s violence started over a disagreement on sharing formula of cash gifted them by a popular musician.
The artist, who grew up in Agege, was said to have visited the area on Saturday to watch a match and afterwards gave out N100,000 to the boys.
It was alleged that those he handed over the money to shortchanged others by declaring only about N20,000 which angered the Sheeba Boys.
Since the parties were already long time rivals, the disagreement over the cash gift gave them an opportunity to settle scores.
A resident, who spoke on the incident, said the boys started attacking themselves with cutlasses, clubs, sticks and bottles, adding that the fight lasted all Sunday night and continued on Monday.
He said the eight persons feared killed belonged to both factions, adding that panic had since gripped residents.
“It was the eve of Eid when the fight started and so, it really caused panic. People scampered to safety. The gangs were just loose and freely used dangerous weapons. At the last count, I heard eight persons died between that Sunday night and Monday.”
Police spokesman SP Benjamin Hundeyin said information available to him indicated that one person was killed and another critically injured.
NEWS
US accuses Nigerian Department of State Services, police, military of rights violations, corruption
The United States (US) has accused the Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS), police and army of corruption and violation of human rights with impunity.
It also added that there were credible evidence and reports that members of security forces committed numerous rights abuses, extrajudicial killings and stifling of free speech.
This was disclosed in the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released by the US Department of State recently.
The report noted that impunity and corruption have eaten deep into the fabric of the security agencies, especially the police which have become a major problem bedevilling the country.
According to the report, “impunity, exacerbated by corruption and a weak judiciary, remained a significant problem in the security forces, especially in police, military, and the Department of State Services”.
“There were credible reports that members of the security forces committed numerous abuses,” it added.
The report also highlighted incidents of extrajudicial killings, stifling of free speech, human rights violations, political witch-hunts and other issues in Nigeria.
The US said the opaque nature of the procedure for disciplining offending officials encourages impunity, noting that the system shields erring officers found culpable in multiple crimes from getting justice.
“The government regularly utilised disciplinary boards and mechanisms to investigate security force members and hold them accountable for crimes committed on duty, but the results of these accountability mechanisms were not always made public,” the report said.
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were accused of inconclusive prosecution of public officials charged with corruption.
The report accused the anti-graft agencies of being selective and “focused on low-and mid-level government officials”.
It, however, noted that both organisations brought indictments against various active and former high-level government officials.
“Many of the corruption cases, particularly the high-profile ones, remained pending before the courts due to administrative or procedural delays,” the report said, adding that the government deliberately underfunds the judiciary to make it ineffective.
On human rights violations, the report noted that the National Committee Against Torture established by the Ministry of Justice has been hindered from working effectively due to a “lack of legal and operational independence and limited funding”.
The report added, “Prison and detention centre conditions remained harsh and life-threatening. Prisoners and detainees reportedly were subjected to gross overcrowding, inadequate medical care, food and water shortages, and other abuses. Some of these conditions resulted in deaths.”
NEWS
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists mock Nigerian Army, openly observe Eid-el-Fitr prayer
The Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, has released photographs of militants belonging to the sect observing Eid-el-Fitr prayers at different locations in Nigeria.
Eid-el-Fitr was celebrated by most Muslim faithful across the globe on May 2.
In the photos released by the group , the insurgents were seen in different groups praying together in open fields.
In the photographs, small children were also seen praying alongside their fathers.
The Nigerian army had on several occasions claimed the insurgents use children as human shields and child soldiers in their quest to weaken military operations.
ISWAP is known for releasing similar photographs during Sallah celebrations.
President Muhammadu Buhari had in a series of tweets in commemoration of Eid-el-Fitr claimed Boko Haram has been downgraded by his administration.
While the fight against the insurgents has been tough and long, victory, Buhari said, was within reach.
“After a period of fasting and reflection, this year, we have cause to welcome the occasion in hope. The battle waged against terrorists who falsely masquerade under the name of Islam is approaching its conclusion,” he had said.
“The fight has been long and hard. Final victory is within sight. Boko Haram and its offshoots’ final embers are now fading. Last month, the leader of ISWAP was killed in an airstrike. Since the New Year, thousands of fighters have surrendered.
“The territories they used to occupy are now seeing the return of those who were forced to flee their barbarity. Normality is finally beginning to return to the Northeast. It is a long process. Yet it is one we are, together, now embarking upon.
“With the designation of bandit groups as terrorists, the challenges of banditry & kidnapping are being tackled differently in the north-west and north-central where the latest military acquisitions and armed forces are being fanned out across the region to thwart acts of terror.”
Boko Haram and its offshoot, ISWAP have become more ferocious in recent times.
The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated.
The terror group has caused the death of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of millions of others mainly in the North-East states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.
