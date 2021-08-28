Nigerians to pay more for electricity as DisCos get approval to increase tariff September 1

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to increase their tariff effect from 1st September 2021.

According to a document obtained at the weekend, the NERC has given the energy distributors the leverage to charge a service-based tariff in its letter titled “Tariff Increase Notification”.

In the document titled:”023/EKEDP/GMCLR/0025/2021, dated 25th August 2021, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), officially informed its customers on the decision of upward tariff adjustment effective from 1st September 2021.

The energy distributor informed its customers that “the increase will be reflected on the energy bill for October 2021, which will represent energy consumption for September 2021.

Informing its metered customers on the development, the company said “for metered customers with internal vending arrangements, we urge you to adjust the rates accordingly to reflect the new tariff increase as released by NERC.”

It was gathered that DisCos were given separate independent approvals.

