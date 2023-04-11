Nigerians React To Trending, Certified Court Documents On Nigerian ‘President-Elect’ Tinubu’s Drug Trafficking Case

Uberfacts, an online web service and app that provides people with random facts across the globe, is trending for sharing the Certified True Copies of court documents on how former Lagos State governor and now, Nigeria’s “president-elect” Bola Tinubu surrendered $460,000 to the United States Government in 1994 over drug trafficking.

Uberfacts wrote in the attached court documents, originally from People’s Gazette, and posted on its Twitter handle @UberFacts: that “In 1993, Bola Ahmed Tinubu surrendered $460,000 to the US government after a Chicago court found the income came from heroin trafficking.”

The service which was developed by Kris Sanchez, received the facts through research from books, science articles, the news, and more and have 13.5 million followers.

The fresh circulation of the court documents has caught the anger of the supporters of the Nigeria’s President-elect, Tinubu, as some has lashed out on the company accusing them of trying to use the posting which has gained 32.1k retweets, 6,581 quote tweets and 42.5k likes as at 4pm, to gain followers from Nigeria.

For Adamu Garba II with Twitter handle @adamugarba, an ardent supporter of the APC presidential candidate wrote:

“I think the dumbest group on global Twitter are Obidiots. They’re so confused that they’re looking for validation from all corners.

“Knowing that they needed followers from Nigeria, @UberFacts targeted Obidiots with their vague narratives. Trust them, they all jump at it. Jokers!”

Meanwhile, a lot of other Nigerians have applauded the sharing of the documents on the Twitter, insisted that lawlessness has consequences.

@JaypeeGeneral, wrote:

“Lawlessness has consequences,” “Chimamanda Adichie writes about the irredeemably flawed election in Nigeria.”

@sirvic101 wrote: “International disgrace!

“Let it be known to the world that Nigerians didn’t vote for this drug lord. A highly compromised INEC rigged the presidential election for him. Oppositions are challenging the fraudulent declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election in court.”

@TemitopeOlawa12 tweeted:

“Nigerians didn’t vote for who ?

It Americans that has that 8m+ votes he got? You need to stop crying ooo, assuming people did not vote for him at all, he won’t even get up to 5m votes talkless of adding more, people voted for Apc and come twitter dea cap rubbish,”