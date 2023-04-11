Nigerians React To Trending, Certified Court Documents On Nigerian ‘President-Elect’ Tinubu’s Drug Trafficking Case

Uberfacts, an online web service and app that provides people with random facts across the globe, is trending for sharing the Certified True Copies of court documents on how former Lagos State governor and now, Nigeria’s “president-elect” Bola Tinubu surrendered $460,000 to the United States Government in 1994 over drug trafficking.

SaharaReporters had in September 2008 broken the story that facts emerged that Tinubu may have been involved in a white heroin trafficking network which operated in Chicago and some parts of Indiana and led by one Adegboyega Mueez Akande between 1988 and 1993.

The source of the white heroine had been identified as one Mr. Lee Andrew Edwards who was incarcerated for attempting to murder a federal agent while the agent was executing a search warrant on him.

According to the Verified Complaint for forfeiture in case No. 93 C 4483 obtained by SaharaReporters, which was filed on July 26, 1993 before the Hon. Judge Nordberg of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the United States Government urged the Court to order the forfeiture of funds in accounts Nos. 263226700 held by First Heritage Bank in the name of Bola Tinubu, funds in accounts 39483134, 39483396, 4650279566, 00400220, 39936404 and 39936383 held by Citibank N.A in the name of Bola Tinubu and funds in accounts 52050-89451952,52050-89451952, 52050-89451953 held by Citibank in the name of Bola Tinubu.

This was the case because there was probable cause to believe that the funds in Tinubu’s bank accounts represented proceeds of narcotics trafficking and were monies involved in financial transactions in violations of 18 U.S.C, sections 1956 and 1957 and therefore, was forfeitable to the U.S Government.

However, in a tacit defense of the ownership of the funds, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu averred in Court that the funds belonged to himself, his wife, K.O Tinubu and his surrogate mother, Alhaja Mogaji and warranted that they had exclusive right, title and interest to the funds.

Meanwhile, Uberfacts wrote in the attached court documents and posted on its Twitter handle @UberFacts: that “In 1993, Bola Ahmed Tinubu surrendered $460,000 to the US government after a Chicago court found the income came from heroin trafficking.”

The service which was developed by Kris Sanchez, received the facts through research from books, science articles, the news, and more and have 13.5 million followers.

US District Court Northern District by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

The fresh circulation of the court documents has caught the anger of the supporters of the Nigeria’s President-elect, Tinubu, as some has lashed out on the company accusing them of trying to use the posting which has gained 32.1k retweets, 6,581 quote tweets and 42.5k likes as at 4pm, to gain followers from Nigeria.

For Adamu Garba II with Twitter handle @adamugarba, an ardent supporter of the APC presidential candidate wrote:

“I think the dumbest group on global Twitter are Obidiots. They’re so confused that they’re looking for validation from all corners.

“Knowing that they needed followers from Nigeria, @UberFacts targeted Obidiots with their vague narratives. Trust them, they all jump at it. Jokers!”

Meanwhile, a lot of other Nigerians have applauded the sharing of the documents on the Twitter, insisted that lawlessness has consequences.

@JaypeeGeneral, wrote:

“Lawlessness has consequences,” “Chimamanda Adichie writes about the irredeemably flawed election in Nigeria.”

@sirvic101 wrote: “International disgrace!

“Let it be known to the world that Nigerians didn’t vote for this drug lord. A highly compromised INEC rigged the presidential election for him. Oppositions are challenging the fraudulent declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election in court.”

@TemitopeOlawa12 tweeted:

“Nigerians didn’t vote for who ?

It Americans that has that 8m+ votes he got? You need to stop crying ooo, assuming people did not vote for him at all, he won’t even get up to 5m votes talkless of adding more, people voted for Apc and come twitter dea cap rubbish,”