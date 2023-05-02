Some stranded Nigerians in warring Sudan have accused officials of the Nigerian embassy in the evacuation exercise of discriminating against Nigerian South-East ethnic group – the Igbo.

In a viral video, seen by SaharaReporters on Tuesday, a Nigerian of Igbo ethnic group is seen lamenting the level of discrimination against Igbos in a foreign land to the extent that after entry into evacuation buses, they were allegedly asked to come down in Sudan.

He claimed that Nigerian authorities evacuated stranded Nigerians in war-torn Sudan by state of Origin and left Igbos behind.

The man in viral video adorned in black attires, who spoke in Igbo language, stated they were asked to come down from the bus that conveyed other stranded Nigerians from other ethnic groups on Saturday and Sunday to Egypt.

The young man in the video, however appealed to wealthy Igbo men to come to their aide.

He said: “We are here in the University of Khartoum, they are doing evacuation project, evacuation of stranded Nigerians. They came and carried those they carried and left us that are Igbos. When we entered evacuation vehicle three days ago, we were asked to come down. Everything has entered into politics.

“We are being our people who could help us. Our brother Allen Onyeama of Air Peace brought out planes that will carry people from Egypt to home. He is there doing everything to ensure that things went well but I want to inform him and other Nigerians that things are not going well. See where they left Igbos to die while the news going on in Nigeria is that we have been evacuated. See us and our bags where they left us in Sudan. We have not been evacuated oh!

“We are calling wealthy Igbo men like Arthur Eze, people who are known for helping people to come to aide.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian twitter users have lambasted the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, describing her as “tribal bigot”.

@PIDOMNIGERIA wrote: “Abike Dabiri is a tribal bigot. I pity Geoffrey Onyeama, who is just a ceremonial foreign Affairs minister.

Man is too weak for my liking.

“He cannot stand his grounds to take some critical actions. Just imagine how they sidelined & abandoned Igbo’s intentionally in Sudan to die.”

@Sheva8492 wrote: “Am a Yoruba man who work and live in Anambra,how do I show this to my igbo friends.They are the nicest people on earth.If you are Yoruba person and your sup porting this evil,don’t worry it will surely reach you.”