Nigerians on Friday attacked the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu over its reactions to the recent increase in electricity tariff by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The minister had on Friday while briefing journalists about the recent increase slammed Nigerians who indiscriminately leave their houses to go to work and other places with their refrigerators and air conditioners on.

Lamenting Nigerians’ culture of power consumption management due to its affordability in the country, the minister said, “A lot of people will come back from work, they want to have dinner, or they want to see their colleagues down the road, they switch on the AC for the room to be cooling before they come back.

“Some people will be going to work in the morning, a freezer that you left on for days, they will still leave it on when all the items in the freezer are frozen and 5, 6, 8 hours of their absence will not make it to defreeze, they will still leave it to be consuming power just because we are not paying enough.”

The minister had also, in the briefing, asked Nigerians to expect more increase in electricity tariff of customers under other bands after the NERC increased that of Band A.

But many Nigerians in their reaction to Adelabu’s press briefing attacked him for altering such statement. Others noted that his reaction to the increase calls to question his suitability in the office.

The minister is currently trending on X formerly Twitter.

Slimfit tweeting via the handle @iSlimfit said if the country had steady electricity and people only pay for what they use, the Minister of Power wouldn’t need to go on air to make such a foolish statement asking people to turn off their freezers and ACs. Bayo Adelabu went to school I guess? Oyo people is this your best?