BUSINESS
Nigerians defy CBN’s ban, double Bitcoin transactions in May
Paxful, a cryptocurrency trading platform, has reported a surge in weekly transactions on its Lightning Network.
This is despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions in the country and the crashing prices of cryptocurrencies globally.
According to the trading platform, the volume of money sent by Nigerians via the network doubled from October 2021 to May 2022.
The statement from Paxful read in part, “Paxful, the leading global peer-to-peer (P2P) fintech platform announced that weekly transactions on the Lightning Network have increased tremendously.”
It added, “In Nigeria, the volume of money being sent out on Lightning has doubled from October 2021 to May 2022.”
Paxful further disclosed that globally, deposit volume increased five times since the platform launched its integration on the Lightning Network in September 2021.
Paxful noted that the deposit volume increased by 54 per cent in April.
The CEO, and founder of Paxful, Ray Youssef, noted that Nigeria was one of the countries with the highest Bitcoin trade volume in the first week of May this year.
He said, “In the first week of May, Nigeria was one of the countries with the highest Bitcoin trade volume on Paxful alongside the United States, Ghana, China, and Kenya. Today, we have over 70 countries using Lightning on Paxful.”
Between 2015 and 2020, Nigerians have traded $566m worth of Bitcoin across various cryptocurrency trading platforms, making the country the second largest peer-to-peer Bitcoin market after the United States, according to news.bitcoin.com.
Nigerians traded at least N77.75bn ($185m) worth of Bitcoin in the first three months of this year, according to Paxful, which is a 5.71 per cent increase from the N73.54bn worth of Bitcoin that was traded in the corresponding period of 2021.
According to the firm, Nigeria was its largest trading country in 2021 with 16,000 daily trades. The market cap of BTC dropped by $36.90bn from $902.10bn as of January 1, 2022, to $865.20bn as of March 31, 2022.
This was despite the CBN’s restrictions on cryptocurrencies in the nation. In February of 2021, the CBN asked banks in the nation to stop transacting in and with entities dealing in crypto assets.
The bank said, “Further to earlier regulatory directives on the subject, the bank hereby wishes to remind regulated institutions that dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited.”
However, the President of Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria and General Secretary of Blockchain Industry Coordinating Committee of Nigeria, Senator Ihenyen, urged the CBN to rethink its stance on crypto.
Since the restriction, P2P trading of crypto, especially BTC, has increased. According to a 2021 report by Chainalysis, the nation is the sixth leading nation in the world in terms of crypto adoption.
A recent report by KuCoin, a crypto exchange with over 10 million registered users, disclosed that about 33.4 million Nigerians traded or owned crypto assets
BUSINESS
Bitcoin holds above $20,000 after week of forced crypto selling
Cryptocurrencies showed tentative signs of recovering from last week’s rout as Bitcoin held above $20,000.
Bitcoin rose as much as 1.6% on Tuesday in Asia and was trading at $20,665 as of 8:42 a.m. in Tokyo. The MVIS Cryptocompare Digital Assets 100 index climbed 1.5%. So-called altcoins like Solana and Polkadot were among gainers.
After a turbulent week that saw Bitcoin plunge below the $20,000 level for the first time since 2020, some market watchers are pointing to possible signs that prices have bottomed — at least for now. Realized losses on Bitcoin holdings reached a record $7.3 billion last week, Glassnode said in a report Monday.
“With forced sellers appearing to drive much of the recent sell-side, the market might begin to eye whether signals of seller exhaustion are emerging over the coming weeks and months,” the report said.
Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at GlobalBlock, pointed to the Glassnode data to say that “a macro bottom, or temporary bottom, could be close,” according to a note on Monday. Altcoins haven’t suffered the same “cascade in liquidations” as Bitcoin and Ether, which are the tokens primarily used as collateral for leveraged positions, he said.
Any market recovery could prove fleeting, with central banks around the world bent on draining liquidity to combat runaway inflation.
The T3 Bitcoin Volatility Index, a measure of the token’s expected 30-day volatility, has jumped back toward the highs of mid-May, when the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin rocked markets.
“A toxic mix of bad news cycles and higher interest rates has hurt the crypto market and we can anticipate more volatility in the upcoming weeks,” said Feroze Medora, director of APAC trading at Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss’s Gemini crypto platform, in a note on Monday.
Bitcoin has now seen two “distinct capitulation phases” since it peaked at close to $69,000 in November, Glassnode said. The first was triggered by the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin in early May, and the past week’s one was driven by “a massive industry-wide deleveraging, both on and off-chain.”
Current trading patterns in Bitcoin and Ether indicate some large crypto holders are “chasing liquidations to profit from forcing other players out,” said Chiente Hsu, chief executive officer of decentralized finance platform ALEX.
BUSINESS
Bitcoin’s struggle to hold $20,000 keeps crypto market on edge
Bitcoin struggled to hold above the closely-watched $20,000 level, extending a period of marked volatility that saw huge weekend swings.
The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 4.8% to $19,618 on Monday in Asia and was trading at $20,036 as of 12:30 p.m. in Tokyo. Ether at one point shed 7.8% but held above $1,000. Solana, Cardano and Dogecoin were in the red.
Bitcoin sank almost 15% on Saturday but then vaulted back above $20,000 with a 16% surge on Sunday. The pattern of swings suggest investor sentiment remains highly fragile as the Federal Reserve goes full-throttle to fight inflation with interest-rate hikes that drain liquidity from markets.
“Expect more pockets of forced selling of Bitcoin and Ether as the market figures out who is swimming naked,” Arthur Hayes, co-founder of crypto exchange BitMEX, said on Twitter.
He said he doesn’t know if the selling is over but “for those skilled knife-catchers, there may yet be additional opportunities to buy coin from those who must whack every bid no matter the price.”
Some crypto executives argue that Bitcoin below $20,000 could lead to more liquidations of leveraged positions. The token is down about 57% since the start of the year, while others have suffered even more.
The T3 Bitcoin Volatility Index, a measure of the token’s expected 30 day-volatility, has jumped toward the highs of 2022.
Adding to the uncertainty is the intense pressure on decentralized-finance applications. Their popularity soared as a source of high yields when pandemic-era stimulus drove a record-breaking crypto boom.
But now they are taking unprecedented measures to protect themselves against cascading liquidations. Embattled crypto lending platform Celsius Network Ltd. said Monday it needs more time to stabilize its liquidity and operations after freezing deposits last week.
BUSINESS
Stock investors lose N767bn in one week
Investors lost N767bn at the end of trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited last week.
The market opened for four trading days last week as the Federal Government declared Monday as a public holiday to commemorate the 2022 Democracy Day celebration.
The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation of equities listed on the NGX depreciated by 2.68 per cent to close the week at 51,778.08 and N27.914tn respectively.
Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of the NGX Growth index which appreciated at 2.79 per cent, while, the NGX Asem index closed flat.
According to the NGX, 13 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 29 equities in the previous week.
Fifty-one equities depreciated in price higher than 36 equities in the previous week, while 92 equities remained unchanged higher than 91 equities recorded in the previous week.
The NGX weekly market report showed that a total turnover of 940.892 million shares worth N11.494bn in 20,077 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.831 billion shares valued at N19.494bn that exchanged hands in the previous week in 21,723 deals.
The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 692.325 million shares valued at N6.220bn traded in 10,615 deals, contributing 73.58 per cent and 54.12 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
The Conglomerates Industry followed with 89.872 million shares worth N246.063m in 764 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 54.227 million shares worth N1.232bn in 2,923 deals.
Trading in the top three equities, namely, United Bank for Africa Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 304.837 million shares worth N1.285bn in 2,103 deals, contributing 32.39 per cent and 11.18 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
