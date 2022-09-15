Nigerian Universities may lose complete session over strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has been on strike for seven months with no end in sight, suggesting that universities may lose a whole session.

The strike, which the union generally evaluated on a monthly basis, is now indefinite, with neither the Buhari government nor the striking lecturers willing to compromise.

The development has caused chaos in the school system, with a group of students unable to resume their admission processes last year, while another group of students sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, this year, 2022.

With the development, two sets of new students, 2021 and 2022 are waiting to resume.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14, over the Federal Government’s inability to meet the 2009 agreement it reached with the union.

In the agreement, ASUU is asking for funds for revitalisation of public universities and payment of salary arrears.

Amid the breakdown in negotiation, the Federal Government invoked the no-work-no-pay rule against ASUU members and later dragged the university teachers to industrial court over their refusal to return to the classroom.

ASUU is accusing the government of reneging on the agreements it reached with the union to suspend its last industrial action in 2020.

The union also argued that the latest strike followed the government’s attitude towards renegotiation of salaries and allowances, as well as the adoption of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) payroll software.

The lecturers’ besides demanding funds for revitalisation of public universities are asking for Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).