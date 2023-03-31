Nigerian tweeps react as Falz, Vector slam INEC Chairman in new song over alleged manipulation of 2023 election results

5 total views

Nigerian rappers, Folarin Falana, commonly known as Falz and Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, also known as Vector, have slammed the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu in a new song titled “Mr Yakubu” over alleged manipulation of the 2023 presidential election results.

The song’s lyrics capture some of the reasons given by INEC for why the February 25 presidential election results were not posted in real-time on its website.

The music video also depicted security flaws and indiscipline among security personnel during the election. The rappers also mentioned how youths were shot during the 2020 #EndSARS protest.

Falz had earlier taken to his social media to express his displeasure with the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the ‘president-elect’ by the electoral commission, INEC.

The rapper addressed the failure of the electoral commission to abide by the newly set laws a year before the elections.

He had equally told the Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu that he was not elected, saying he selected himself during the state governorship election which was held on March 18, 2023.

“You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves,” the singer told Sanwo-Olu on Twit

Reacting to the new song, another singer, popularly known as Charly Boy praised the artistes for tackling the INEC chairman in the song.

“Falz the bahd guy song for Mr Yakubu. Oya, guys let’s put songs together for our INEC chairman wey wan scatter us,” he said.

“Falz didn’t just make Yakubu Mahmood’s evil known all over, he just put the judiciary on the spot. That guy is the African Giant. My respect to Vector. All eyes on the judiciary. Thanks Falz,” another user, @Novieverest also commented.

For SportsDokita, the song truly represents the bad performance of the ruling party, APC and how its government has allegedly aided brutality and impunity.

He said, “In the “YAKUBU” video, Falz replaced the broom in APC logo with a GUN and he’s 100% CORRECT. The innocent blood, APC as a party has shed since they came into power is UNPRECEDENTED!!! And instead of APC, he used “OLE”, mandate stealers, that’s what they are, THIEVES!!!”

However, Olufemi Oluwatobi criticised Falz for not waiting for a competent court to rule on the petitions which had been filed to challenge the results of the election before releasing the song.

He said, “But I think he is a lawyer by profession right, and he knows the case is in court, no matter how bad you seem to paint the election, we still had a credible one. I just hope you see the light, even in well developed countries, we do have glitches. Grow up y’all.”

Daniel Regha accused Falz of holding only the INEC chairman responsible for the failures witnessed during the elections.

“Falz called out “Mr Yakubu” in his new song ft Vector but didn’t address candidates, their aides, Men of God, traditional leaders & others who in one way or another contributed to the political instability plus electoral violence; Enough with the bias, hold everyone accountable,” he said.