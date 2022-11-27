Nigerian Tweeps Knock First Lady Aisha Buhari Over Arrest Of Twitter User For Saying She Fed Fat On Masses’ Funds

Some Nigerians on social media have slammed Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, for allegedly ordering the arrest and detention of Aminu Muhammed over an alleged defamatory social media post.

Muhammed, a final-year student in the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State, in June 2022 posted on Twitter that Mrs Buhari had suddenly added massive weight after taking part in plundering the nation’s meagre resources as the masses endured hardship under her husband’s regime.

In his June 8, 2022 tweet, Muhammed chastised the First Lady in Hausa: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi”, which could be translated as “the mother has got fatter by eating masses’ money.”

Secret Police, DSS Arrests Nigerian Student For Tweeting That Aisha Buhari Doubled In Size After ‘Eating’ Nigeria’s Money | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/J4RBbgtrHp pic.twitter.com/G6lvNKOYyl — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) November 26, 2022

According to Muhammed’s friends, he made the post because he was frustrated about the prolonged strike by universities across the country. The strike started in February 2022 and ended in October after eight months. It was further gathered that 23-year-old Muhammed was picked up by officers of the Department of State Services on November 8 on campus and was reportedly beaten up following his arrest around noon. Meanwhile, some Twitter users including Nigerian Journalist, David Hundeyin have heavily criticised the First Lady, with some describing her action as an abuse of power. Below are some comments from Twitter:

When they proposed an “almajiri feeding program,” I didn’t realise what they meant was that they would feed all the almajiris to Aisha Buhari😭😭😭 Are there any almajiris left?😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BRDVg4BPz8 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) November 27, 2022

Patience Jonathan was unfairly mocked everyday when she was the First Lady, no-one got detained; But the SSS went ahead to arrest a Twitterer (Adamu Muhammed) for criticizing Aisha Buhari. Is that the job of the SSS? Why not charge the guy to court? This is an abuse of power. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) November 27, 2022

Who is Aisha Buhari that an aggrieved citizen cannot talk about? Those of you talking about her so called powers need to ask yourselves whether you are citizens or slaves. Duniya budurwar wawa!https://t.co/StlVZBaGHk — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) November 27, 2022

You are defending Aisha Buhari because she’s someone’s mother. This argument is preposterous. Thousands have lost their mothers to the incompetence and cruelty of the Buhari regime. Thousands have been orphaned by the corruption in management of funds meant to combat terrorism. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) November 27, 2022

Aisha Buhari got a young man arrested in jigawa for saying she gained weight from tax papers money…. this is just Aisha Buhari oo, come to think of Arrogant Remi Tinubu with power. Vote wisely! #JUSTICEFORAMINU — Abu Amir (@SadiqMaunde) November 27, 2022

So how many people will Aisha Buhari send DSS to arrest now? — Isokobrother (@tecchie23) November 27, 2022

If a whole France president that has nuclear weapon at his disposal can receive slap from its citizen, how much power does buhari has not to talk of Aisha Buhari? The boy might be right maybe thats why he is arrested — my name is my name (@dokita007) November 27, 2022

If really hajia Aisha buhari knew about the arrest of the young guy Aminullah because of his twit i dont think she deserves to be call a mother.

There is need for her to consider his age and regard this as childness. https://t.co/1GQUByRmST — Social Ustaz (@SocialUstaz7) November 27, 2022