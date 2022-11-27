in NEWS

Nigerian Tweeps Knock First Lady Aisha Buhari Over Arrest Of Twitter User For Saying She Fed Fat On Masses’ Funds

Some Nigerians on social media have slammed Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, for allegedly ordering the arrest and detention of Aminu Muhammed over an alleged defamatory social media post.

Muhammed, a final-year student in the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State, in June 2022 posted on Twitter that Mrs Buhari had suddenly added massive weight after taking part in plundering the nation’s meagre resources as the masses endured hardship under her husband’s regime.

In his June 8, 2022 tweet, Muhammed chastised the First Lady in Hausa: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi”, which could be translated as “the mother has got fatter by eating masses’ money.”

According to Muhammed’s friends, he made the post because he was frustrated about the prolonged strike by universities across the country. The strike started in February 2022 and ended in October after eight months. It was further gathered that 23-year-old Muhammed was picked up by officers of the Department of State Services on November 8 on campus and was reportedly beaten up following his arrest around noon. Meanwhile, some Twitter users including Nigerian Journalist, David Hundeyin have heavily criticised the First Lady, with some describing her action as an abuse of power. Below are some comments from Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 





